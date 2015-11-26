Arts
Переиздание KONKHRA выйдет с бонусами



Hammerheart Records двадцать пятого июня переиздадут дебютную работу KONKHRA, Sexual Affective Disorder, с бонус-CD, содержащим демо.

Трек-лист:

"Center Of The Flesh"    
"Seasonal Affective Disorder"    
"The Dying Art"    
"Visually Intact"     
"Evilution"    
"Lucid Dreams"     
"Blindfolded"     
"Thoughts Abandoned"     
"Chaos To Climb"     
"Empty Frames"     
"Time Will Destroy" (Stranded EP)     
"Day-Break" (Stranded EP)     
"Stranded" (Stranded EP)    
"The Dead Moon" (Malgrowth Demo)     
"Black Sun" (Malgrowth Demo)     
"Lustration Of The Need" (Malgrowth Demo)    
"Spread Around" (Malgrowth Demo)    
"Deathwish" (Malgrowth Demo)    
"Web Of Nemesis" (The Vicious Circle Demo)     
"Vicious Circle" (The Vicious Circle Demo)     
"Hunger" (The Vicious Circle Demo)    
"Living Savages" (The Vicious Circle Demo)

KONKHRA's Classic Debut Sexual Affective Disorder To See Reissue Treatment; Includes Bonus CD Of Demos + 1992's Stranded EP



просмотров: 195

