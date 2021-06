Ïåðåèçäàíèå BLOOD OF CHRIST âûéäåò íà êàññåòå

25 2021



BLOOD OF CHRIST



CDN Records CD - BLOOD OF CHRIST "Frozen Dreams" "The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn".



Cassette The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn

Autumns Twilight

In The Distance

Moonshroud

As The Roses Wither



Cassette Frozen Dreams

Frozen Dreams

Divine Gift

Christ Crucified

Dawn

Bleed For Me



CD

Autumns Twilight

In The Distance

Moonshroud

As The Roses Wither

The Ravens Song

Winter TreeA Forest Of Tragedy

Frozen Dreams

Christ Crucified

Dawn

Bleed For Me







+0 -0



: 333