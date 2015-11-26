Arts
TOP5
все новости группы



*

The Monolith Deathcult

*



10 фев 2022 : 		 Вышел бокс-сет THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

19 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

4 фев 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

7 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

21 апр 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

28 фев 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

14 фев 2013 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

31 янв 2013 : 		 Новый альбом THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT выйдет в мае

13 окт 2012 : 		 THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT начали запись

8 мар 2012 : 		 THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT на SEASON OF MIST

8 апр 2011 : 		 THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT сменили гитариста

1 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT

11 ноя 2010 : 		 THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT работают над новым материалом

16 апр 2010 : 		 Фронтмен THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT о смерти Peter'a Steele'a

24 дек 2009 : 		 Две новые песни от THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT
Вышел бокс-сет THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT



*
zoom
*
* *
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT выпустили бокс-сет "V4 – Vernedering", в которой вошли: "V1 – Versvs", "V2 – Vergelding" и "V3 – Vernedering" и 36-страничный буклет.

Трек-лист:

V1 – Versus

1. Hal Sinden’s Radio Dramas
2. The Furious Gods
3. Die Glocke
4. Seven Months Of Mysticum
5. Uchronian March Of The Deathcults
6. This Inhuman Place Makes Human Monsters
7. From The Stalinic Perspective
7. Black Camelot (Bonus)
8. Country Boy (Bonus)

V2 – Vergelding

1. Planet Wrath
2. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes
3. Come Forth Lazarus
4. Fist of Stalin
5. The #Snowflake Anthem
6. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar
7. Die Glocke (Live Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
8. The Furious Gods (live Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
10. Ka-Tsetnik 135633 (Bonus)
11. Jesus Came Back as a Texan (Bonus)
12. Chechyna (Bonus)

V3 – Vernedering

1. Connect the Goddamn Dots
2. Gone Sour, Doomed
3. Vernedering
4. Blood Libels
5. The White Silence
6. They Drew First Blood
7. L’Ouverture de Morose
8. Connect the Goddamn Dots(single edit)
9. Feet of Jeremiah
10. Behind the Curve
11. Moffenhoer




