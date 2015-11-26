сегодня



Вышел бокс-сет THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT



THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT выпустили бокс-сет "V4 – Vernedering", в которой вошли: "V1 – Versvs", "V2 – Vergelding" и "V3 – Vernedering" и 36-страничный буклет.



Трек-лист:



V1 – Versus



1. Hal Sinden’s Radio Dramas

2. The Furious Gods

3. Die Glocke

4. Seven Months Of Mysticum

5. Uchronian March Of The Deathcults

6. This Inhuman Place Makes Human Monsters

7. From The Stalinic Perspective

7. Black Camelot (Bonus)

8. Country Boy (Bonus)



V2 – Vergelding



1. Planet Wrath

2. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes

3. Come Forth Lazarus

4. Fist of Stalin

5. The #Snowflake Anthem

6. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar

7. Die Glocke (Live Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)

8. The Furious Gods (live Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)

10. Ka-Tsetnik 135633 (Bonus)

11. Jesus Came Back as a Texan (Bonus)

12. Chechyna (Bonus)



V3 – Vernedering



1. Connect the Goddamn Dots

2. Gone Sour, Doomed

3. Vernedering

4. Blood Libels

5. The White Silence

6. They Drew First Blood

7. L’Ouverture de Morose

8. Connect the Goddamn Dots(single edit)

9. Feet of Jeremiah

10. Behind the Curve

11. Moffenhoer

