все новости группы







Serpentent

?

-

-





19 мар 2022 : Новое видео SERPENTENT



сегодня



Новое видео SERPENTENT



"Rise & Fall", новое видео группы SERPENTENT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Ancient Tomes Vol. 1: Mother Of Light, выходящего 20 мая на Svart Records.

Transfigured by her extraordinary, evocative vocal style, SerpententвЂ™s Mother of Light is a lush saga. Unfastening her industrial roots, Serpentent sees OвЂ™Neill conjure monumental sonic narratives that are magnificently visual but fiercely vulnerable, her voice commanding an unconquerable presence. Emotionally charged, Serpentent sets the stage with songs of love and grief, magically distilled through eloquent landscapes of sound. Gothic classical neofolk or 80s-tinged neoclassical dark pop, only the listener can experience for themselves. Serpentent are that unique paradox, almost beyond genre, leaving you speechless and struggling to find words that can describe sheer beauty.В





+0 -0



просмотров: 159

