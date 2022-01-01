сегодня



Новая песня HEAVING EARTH



"Violent Gospels (Ordination of the Holy Trinity)", новая песня HEAVING EARTH, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома “Darkness Of God”, выход которого намечен на 27 мая.



Трек-лист:



1. Violent Gospels (Ordination of the Holy Trinity)

2. Crossing the Great Divide (Prayer to a Crumbling Shrine)

3. Apologetics (Of Failure and Fall)

4. Forever Deceiving Dismal Gods

5. Cardinal Sin

6. The Lord’s Lamentations

7. Earthly Kingdom of God in Ruins

8. Flesh–Ridden Providence

9. Woeful Redemption







+0 -0



просмотров: 111

