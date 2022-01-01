сегодня



SNAKECHARMER выпускают сборник



SNAKECHARMER сообщили о выпуске антологии на 4CD:



Disc 1: Snakecharmer

"My Angel"

"Accident Prone"

"To The Rescue"

"Falling Leaves"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Turn Of the Screw"

"Smoking Gun"

"Stand Up"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Cover Me In You"





Bonus Tracks:

"White Boy Blues"

"A Breath Away" - Japan Only Bonus Track



Disc 2: Second Skin

"Sounds Like A Plan"

"That Kind Of Love"

"Are You Ready To Fly?"

"Follow Me Under"

"I’ll Take You As You Are"

"Hell Of A Way To Live"

"Fade Away"

"Dress It Up"

"Punching Above My Weight"

"Forgive And Forget"

"Where Do We Go from Here?"





Bonus Track:

"On My Way" - Japan Only Bonus Track



Disc 3: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 26/01/2014

"Guilty As Charged"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Ready An’ Willing"

"Accident Prone"

"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"

"Falling Leaves"

"Moody’s Blues"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"My Angel"

[Band Introductions]

"Cover Me In You"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Here I Go Again"

"Fool For Your Loving"



Disc 4: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 17/01/2015

Intro

"Guilty As Charged"

"A Little Rock & Roll"

"Ready An’ Willing"

"Cover Me in You"

"Accident Prone"

"Falling Leaves"

"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"

"My Angel"

"Moody’s Blues"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"Nothing To Lose"

"Here I Go Again"

"Take Me With You"

"Fool For Your Loving"







