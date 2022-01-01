SNAKECHARMER выпускают сборник

Disc 1: Snakecharmer
"My Angel"
"Accident Prone"
"To The Rescue"
"Falling Leaves"
"A Little Rock & Roll"
"Turn Of the Screw"
"Smoking Gun"
"Stand Up"
"Guilty As Charged"
"Nothing To Lose"
"Cover Me In You"
Bonus Tracks:
"White Boy Blues"
"A Breath Away" - Japan Only Bonus Track
Disc 2: Second Skin
"Sounds Like A Plan"
"That Kind Of Love"
"Are You Ready To Fly?"
"Follow Me Under"
"I’ll Take You As You Are"
"Hell Of A Way To Live"
"Fade Away"
"Dress It Up"
"Punching Above My Weight"
"Forgive And Forget"
"Where Do We Go from Here?"
Bonus Track:
"On My Way" - Japan Only Bonus Track
Disc 3: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 26/01/2014
"Guilty As Charged"
"A Little Rock & Roll"
"Ready An’ Willing"
"Accident Prone"
"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"
"Falling Leaves"
"Moody’s Blues"
"Slow An’ Easy"
"My Angel"
[Band Introductions]
"Cover Me In You"
"Nothing To Lose"
"Here I Go Again"
"Fool For Your Loving"
Disc 4: Live at The Stables, Milton Keynes 17/01/2015
Intro
"Guilty As Charged"
"A Little Rock & Roll"
"Ready An’ Willing"
"Cover Me in You"
"Accident Prone"
"Falling Leaves"
"Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues"
"My Angel"
"Moody’s Blues"
"Slow An’ Easy"
"Nothing To Lose"
"Here I Go Again"
"Take Me With You"
"Fool For Your Loving"
