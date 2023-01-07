Кассетный бокс-сет от MYSTICUM

MYSTICUM объявили о выпуске тиражом в 750 копий кассетного бокс-сета “Industries of Inferno”, включающего в себя:
Tape 1: Wintermass
Tape 2: Medusa’s Tears
Tape 3: Piss Off!!!
Tape 4: Live at Grotten
Tape 5: Norwegian Madness (EPs)
Tape 6: In the Streams of Inferno
Tape 7: Planet Satan
Tape 8: Never Stop the Madness: The Roadburn Inferno
А также:
massive hardcover-book (over 300 pages)
pendant with chain
3 regular patches
shaped backpatch
flag
5 posters
numbered certificate
