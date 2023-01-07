Arts
Mysticum

|||| сегодня

Кассетный бокс-сет от MYSTICUM



MYSTICUM объявили о выпуске тиражом в 750 копий кассетного бокс-сета “Industries of Inferno”, включающего в себя:

Tape 1: Wintermass
Tape 2: Medusa’s Tears
Tape 3: Piss Off!!!
Tape 4: Live at Grotten
Tape 5: Norwegian Madness (EPs)
Tape 6: In the Streams of Inferno
Tape 7: Planet Satan
Tape 8: Never Stop the Madness: The Roadburn Inferno

А также:

massive hardcover-book (over 300 pages)
pendant with chain
3 regular patches
shaped backpatch
flag
5 posters
numbered certificate




Комментарии

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

7 янв 2023
gravitgroove
А вот это интересно! Но вообще это какой-то позор, что группам приходится штамповать кассеты.
7 янв 2023
F
Frostauskas
gravitgroove, что в этом позорного? Это ж и есть настоящий андеграунд) Многие лейблы (тот же Possession prods или No Colours) выпускают продукцию своих подопечных в таком формате...
7 янв 2023
gravitgroove
Frostauskas, почему бы тогда грампластинки не выпустить из шеллака, или вообще из эбонита - это так вообще андеграунд и винтаж, граммофон / патефон еще. А можно так вообще на медную проволоку записывать.
7 янв 2023
V
VAMPCUT
У меня кассеты родные лежат 90х годов выпуска Holy records (France)итп. Там качество записи не хуже чем на виниле. С мастер-ленты всё писалось видимо, а не с сд, как большинство из того , что в 90-е на территории бывшего СССР продавалось.
7 янв 2023
r
resurgamresponses
кассета обычная практика для андерграунда. есть лейбаки которые специализируются чисто на коссетах

https://shop-hellsheadbangers.com/satanic-warmaster-aamongandr-cassette.asp

просмотров: 341

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом