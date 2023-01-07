сегодня



Кассетный бокс-сет от MYSTICUM



MYSTICUM объявили о выпуске тиражом в 750 копий кассетного бокс-сета “Industries of Inferno”, включающего в себя:



Tape 1: Wintermass

Tape 2: Medusa’s Tears

Tape 3: Piss Off!!!

Tape 4: Live at Grotten

Tape 5: Norwegian Madness (EPs)

Tape 6: In the Streams of Inferno

Tape 7: Planet Satan

Tape 8: Never Stop the Madness: The Roadburn Inferno



А также:



massive hardcover-book (over 300 pages)

pendant with chain

3 regular patches

shaped backpatch

flag

5 posters

numbered certificate







+1 -0



( 5 ) просмотров: 341

