Новости
The Tangent

|||| сегодня

Концертное видео THE TANGENT



"A Crisis In Mid Life", новое концертное видео группы THE TANGENT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017", выходящего 27 января на двойном CD и тройном виниле на InsideOutMusic.

Трек-лист:

Side One
"The World We Drive Though"


Side Two
"The Canterbury Sequence"
"The Winning Game"


Side Three
"In Darkest Dreams"


Side Four
"The Music That Died Alone"
"Lucky Man"


Side Five
"A Spark In The Aether"
"A Sale Of Two Souls"
"Perdu Dans Paris"


Side Six
"A Crisis In Mid Life"
"Doctor Livingstone (I Presume)"


The CDs (included with the vinyl edition) also include all of the above with the addition of:


"Titanic Calls Carpathia"
"Two Rope Swings"

THE TANGENT Announce Upcoming Release Of Pyramids, Stars & Other Stories: The Tangent Live Recordings 2004-2017;




Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

16 янв 2023
Darkside.ru MemberAlias
Изумительно! Очень жаль, что такая музыка, по сути, и есть подлинный андеграунд. Всегда поражало, что какой-нибудь условный Бегемот в разы популярнее прога, где с точки зрения музыки таланта и содержания в разы больше
Like!1

просмотров: 251

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
