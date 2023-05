сегодня



Музыканты SAIGON KICK, ACTION CITY BLACKOUT в KINELL



KINELL опубликовали официальное видео с текстом на песню “Take It All”, которая вошла в дебютную работу !Crash. Burn. Rebirth".



Трек-лист:



“What Might Have Been”

“Spatial Survival”

“Easy Come And Easy Go”

“Say Goodbye”

“Forever After”

“What Have I Done”

“Take Me Home”

“Kingpin”

“Take It All”



Состав:



Chris McLernon - bass, guitars, lead vocals

Collin DeBruhl - guitar, vocals

Barry Kerch - drums on “Take It All”, “What Have I Done”, “Kingpin”

Marc Danzeisen - drums on “What Might Have Been”, “That’s The Way Thing Are”, “Forever After”, “Easy Come And Easy Go”

Rick Sanders - drums on “Spatial Survival”, “Take Me Home”

Eric Rickert - drums on “Say Goodbye”

Additional riot vocals - Ron Redick, Amy Haines, Laura Vanadore, Jack Hunter, Emily Richards







