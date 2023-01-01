сегодня



Бокс-сет от JOHN WETTON



24 ноября состоится релиз бокс-сета JOHN'a WETTON'a, в который войдут работы, созданные с 1980 по 2011 годы:



Трек-лист:

DISC ONE

Caught In The Crossfire (with Bonus Tracks)

1 Turn On The Radio

2 Baby Come Back

3 When Will You Realise

4 Cold Is The Night

5 Paper Talk

6 Get Away

7 Caught In The Crossfire

8 Get What You Want

9 I’ll Be There

10 Woman

11 Every Inch Of The Way

12 Out Of The Blue



DISC TWO

Battle Lines (with Bonus Tracks)

1 Right Where I Wanted To Be

2 Battle Lines

3 Jane

4 Crime Of Passion

5 Sand In My Hand

6 Sea Of Mercy

7 Hold Me Now

8 Space And Time

9 Walking On Air

10 You’re Not The Only One

11 Battle Lines (Acoustic version)



DISC THREE

Arkangel (with Bonus Tracks)

1 The Circle of St Giles

2 The Last Thing On My Mind

3 Desperate Times

4 I Can’t Lie Anymore

5 Archangel

6 You Against The World

7 Be Careful What You Wish For

8 Emma

9 Nothing Happens For Nothing

10 All Grown Up

11 After All

12 The Celtic Cross

13 Take These Tears

14 Magazines

15 Woman



DISC FOUR

Sinister

1 Heart Of Darkness

2 Say It Ain’t So

3 No Ordinary Miracle

4 Where Do We Go From Here

5 E SCAPE

6 Another Twist Of The Knife

7 Silently

8 Before Your Eyes

9 Second Best

10 Real World



DISC FIVE

Rock Of Faith (with Bonus Tracks)

1 Mondrago

2 Rock Of Faith (Demo)

3 A New Day

4 I’ve Come To Take You Home

5 Who Will Light A Candle

6 Nothing’s Gonna Stand In Our Way

7 Altro Mongo

8 I Believe In You

9 Take Me To The Waterline

10 I Lay Down

11 When You Were Young

12 Cold Comfort

13 God Only Knows



DISC SIX

Raised In Captivity (with Bonus Tracks)

1 Lost For Words

2 Raised In Captivity

3 Goodbye Elsinore

4 The Last Night Of My Life

5 We Stay Together

6 The Human Condition

7 Steffis Ring

8 The Devil And The Opera House

9 New Star Rising

10 Don’t Misunderstand Me

11 Mighty Rivers

12 Face To Face



DISC SEVEN

Bonus Tracks 1

1. AD 2023

2. Raven

3. Walking On Air

4. Straight From The Heart

5. If I Was A Country

6. All Along The Watchtower

7. Deya 1986

8. Tears Of Rage

9. Marianne

10. Healer Of Shattered Hearts

11. I’d Give It All For You

12. Ultimate Emotion (unfinished idea)

13. Wings Of Angels

14. Wings Of An Angel

15. All For One

16. From A Distant Heart

17. Real World - John and Ringo

18. The Greatest Show On Earth -JW Edit

19. Adagietto

20. The Water Is Wide



DISC EIGHT

Bonus Tracks 2

1. Raised In Captivity

2. The Other Guy (Second Best)

3. I Will

4. Bad Thing

5. Boys Of The Diamond City

6. Flesh And Blood

7. Burn Your Name In My Heart

8. Sex/Power/ And Money

9. Back In Your Lovin’ Arms

10. Every Inch Of The Way (duet with Lori Cuomo)

11. I Can’t Tell You Why

12. Winner Takes It All (demo)

13. Mind Over Matter (demo)

14. Gypsy Soul (demo)

15. Wasted Time

16. You Still Got Me

17. Halfway To Heaven

18. I’ll Never Stop Loving You

19. Forever







