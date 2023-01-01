Бокс-сет от JOHN WETTON

24 ноября состоится релиз бокс-сета JOHN'a WETTON'a, в который войдут работы, созданные с 1980 по 2011 годы:
DESCRIPTION
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Трек-лист:
DISC ONE
Caught In The Crossfire (with Bonus Tracks)
1 Turn On The Radio
2 Baby Come Back
3 When Will You Realise
4 Cold Is The Night
5 Paper Talk
6 Get Away
7 Caught In The Crossfire
8 Get What You Want
9 I’ll Be There
10 Woman
11 Every Inch Of The Way
12 Out Of The Blue
DISC TWO
Battle Lines (with Bonus Tracks)
1 Right Where I Wanted To Be
2 Battle Lines
3 Jane
4 Crime Of Passion
5 Sand In My Hand
6 Sea Of Mercy
7 Hold Me Now
8 Space And Time
9 Walking On Air
10 You’re Not The Only One
11 Battle Lines (Acoustic version)
DISC THREE
Arkangel (with Bonus Tracks)
1 The Circle of St Giles
2 The Last Thing On My Mind
3 Desperate Times
4 I Can’t Lie Anymore
5 Archangel
6 You Against The World
7 Be Careful What You Wish For
8 Emma
9 Nothing Happens For Nothing
10 All Grown Up
11 After All
12 The Celtic Cross
13 Take These Tears
14 Magazines
15 Woman
DISC FOUR
Sinister
1 Heart Of Darkness
2 Say It Ain’t So
3 No Ordinary Miracle
4 Where Do We Go From Here
5 E SCAPE
6 Another Twist Of The Knife
7 Silently
8 Before Your Eyes
9 Second Best
10 Real World
DISC FIVE
Rock Of Faith (with Bonus Tracks)
1 Mondrago
2 Rock Of Faith (Demo)
3 A New Day
4 I’ve Come To Take You Home
5 Who Will Light A Candle
6 Nothing’s Gonna Stand In Our Way
7 Altro Mongo
8 I Believe In You
9 Take Me To The Waterline
10 I Lay Down
11 When You Were Young
12 Cold Comfort
13 God Only Knows
DISC SIX
Raised In Captivity (with Bonus Tracks)
1 Lost For Words
2 Raised In Captivity
3 Goodbye Elsinore
4 The Last Night Of My Life
5 We Stay Together
6 The Human Condition
7 Steffis Ring
8 The Devil And The Opera House
9 New Star Rising
10 Don’t Misunderstand Me
11 Mighty Rivers
12 Face To Face
DISC SEVEN
Bonus Tracks 1
1. AD 2023
2. Raven
3. Walking On Air
4. Straight From The Heart
5. If I Was A Country
6. All Along The Watchtower
7. Deya 1986
8. Tears Of Rage
9. Marianne
10. Healer Of Shattered Hearts
11. I’d Give It All For You
12. Ultimate Emotion (unfinished idea)
13. Wings Of Angels
14. Wings Of An Angel
15. All For One
16. From A Distant Heart
17. Real World - John and Ringo
18. The Greatest Show On Earth -JW Edit
19. Adagietto
20. The Water Is Wide
DISC EIGHT
Bonus Tracks 2
1. Raised In Captivity
2. The Other Guy (Second Best)
3. I Will
4. Bad Thing
5. Boys Of The Diamond City
6. Flesh And Blood
7. Burn Your Name In My Heart
8. Sex/Power/ And Money
9. Back In Your Lovin’ Arms
10. Every Inch Of The Way (duet with Lori Cuomo)
11. I Can’t Tell You Why
12. Winner Takes It All (demo)
13. Mind Over Matter (demo)
14. Gypsy Soul (demo)
15. Wasted Time
16. You Still Got Me
17. Halfway To Heaven
18. I’ll Never Stop Loving You
19. Forever
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет