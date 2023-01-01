сегодня



Новое видео CLOT



"Autophagia!", новое видео группы CLOT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома ‘Grief Tethers’:



Braced With Unspeakable Pain (02:07)

Trauma Bound (02:25)

A Repetitive Path of Dissonance (01:25)

Bastard’s Crucifix (01:19)

Suffocating Shame (00:52)

Violence in Bloom (03:42)

Autophagia (02:39)

Doubt the Knower (02:36)

PEACEGRINDER (00:29)

Blood Faucet (01:05)

Reflective Bridge (00:51)

I’m Going Home to Watch the Flowers Die (02:58)

Deicidal Tendencies (01:59)

Upon the Flesh of Those With Guilt (03:56)







просмотров: 120


