Новое видео CLOT

"Autophagia!", новое видео группы CLOT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома ‘Grief Tethers’:
Braced With Unspeakable Pain (02:07)
Trauma Bound (02:25)
A Repetitive Path of Dissonance (01:25)
Bastard’s Crucifix (01:19)
Suffocating Shame (00:52)
Violence in Bloom (03:42)
Autophagia (02:39)
Doubt the Knower (02:36)
PEACEGRINDER (00:29)
Blood Faucet (01:05)
Reflective Bridge (00:51)
I’m Going Home to Watch the Flowers Die (02:58)
Deicidal Tendencies (01:59)
Upon the Flesh of Those With Guilt (03:56)
