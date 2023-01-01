Arts
14 дек 2023 : 		 Новое видео CLOT
Новое видео CLOT



"Autophagia!", новое видео группы CLOT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома ‘Grief Tethers’:

Braced With Unspeakable Pain (02:07)
Trauma Bound (02:25)
A Repetitive Path of Dissonance (01:25)
Bastard’s Crucifix (01:19)
Suffocating Shame (00:52)
Violence in Bloom (03:42)
Autophagia (02:39)
Doubt the Knower (02:36)
PEACEGRINDER (00:29)
Blood Faucet (01:05)
Reflective Bridge (00:51)
I’m Going Home to Watch the Flowers Die (02:58)
Deicidal Tendencies (01:59)
Upon the Flesh of Those With Guilt (03:56)




просмотров: 120

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
