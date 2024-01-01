сегодня



Бокс-сет EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL выйдет весной



Spirit of Unicorn Music сообщили о выпуске бокс-сета EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL The Complete Collection:



Disc One: Emerson Lake And Powell

"The Score"

"Learning To Fly"

"The Miracle"

"Touch And Go"

"Love Blind"

"Step Aside"

"Lay Down Your Guns"

"Mars, The Bringer Of War"





Bonus Tracks:

"The Loco-Motion" - B-Side

"Vacant Possession" - B-Side

"The Score" - Single Edit



Disc Two: The Sprocket Sessions

"The Score"

"Learning To Fly"

"The Miracle"

"Knife Edge"

"Tarkus"

"Pictures At An Exhibition"

"Lucky Man"

"Still, You Turn Me On"

"Love Blind"

"Mars Bringer Of War"

"Touch & Go"

"Pirates"



Disc Three: Live In Concert

"The Score"

"Touch & Go"

"Knife Edge"

"Pirates"

"From The Beginning"

"Lucky Man"

"Fanfare For The Common Man"

"Mars, The Bringer Of War" / Drum Solo

"Medley"

"Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression)"

"America"

"Rondo"







