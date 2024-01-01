Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*В ближайшие 2-3 года концертов NIGHTWISH не будет 24
*RICHARD PATRICK: «Т-1000 очень верующий, а я атеист» 23
*Лидер DISTURBED: «Руки прочь от Тейлор Свифт!» 22
*DAVID LEE ROTH: «SAMMY HAGAR был подвергнут секс-зондировани... 21
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «Если жахнет ядрёна бомба, на Земле останут... 19
*Новое видео BRUCE DICKINSON 17
*Вокалистка LUCIFER: «Мы не будем менять название в угоду цер... 16
*Новое видео RAGE 15
*OZZY OSBOURNE попрощается с фанатами в Бирмингеме 13
*Возвращение THE KOVENANT 12
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*В ближайшие 2-3 года концертов NIGHTWISH не будет 24
*RICHARD PATRICK: «Т-1000 очень верующий, а я атеист» 23
*Лидер DISTURBED: «Руки прочь от Тейлор Свифт!» 22
*DAVID LEE ROTH: «SAMMY HAGAR был подвергнут секс-зондировани... 21
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «Если жахнет ядрёна бомба, на Земле останут... 19
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Emerson, Lake & Powell

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Бокс-сет EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL выйдет весной



zoom
Spirit of Unicorn Music сообщили о выпуске бокс-сета EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL The Complete Collection:

Disc One: Emerson Lake And Powell
"The Score"
"Learning To Fly"
"The Miracle"
"Touch And Go"
"Love Blind"
"Step Aside"
"Lay Down Your Guns"
"Mars, The Bringer Of War"


Bonus Tracks:  
"The Loco-Motion" - B-Side
"Vacant Possession" - B-Side
"The Score" - Single Edit
     
Disc Two:  The Sprocket Sessions    
"The Score"
"Learning To Fly"
"The Miracle"
"Knife Edge"
"Tarkus"
"Pictures At An Exhibition"
"Lucky Man"
"Still, You Turn Me On"
"Love Blind"
"Mars Bringer Of War"
"Touch & Go"
"Pirates"
     
Disc Three: Live In Concert  
"The Score"
"Touch & Go"
"Knife Edge"
"Pirates"
"From The Beginning"
"Lucky Man"
"Fanfare For The Common Man"
"Mars, The Bringer Of War" / Drum Solo
"Medley"
"Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression)"
"America"
"Rondo"

EMERSON, LAKE & POWELL - The Complete Collection 3CD Box Set Available In April




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 90

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом