Новая песня BLOOD OPERA



BLOOD OPERA 24 февраля выпустят первую полноформатную пластинку "Songs In The Key Of Death":



"Just Keep Digging"

"Feeding Frenzy" ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)

"Don’t Go Out Tonight"

"Fight To Survive" ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)

"A Waste Of Good Suffering"

"The Gates Of Hell" ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)

"Breaking News"

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (Cover)

"The Ballad Of Father Malone" ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)

"Brundlefly"

"Damien"

"Be My Victim" ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track)

"The Band Of The Living Dead"

