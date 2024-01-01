Новая песня BLOOD OPERA

BLOOD OPERA 24 февраля выпустят первую полноформатную пластинку "Songs In The Key Of Death":
"Just Keep Digging"
"Feeding Frenzy" ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)
"Don’t Go Out Tonight"
"Fight To Survive" ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)
"A Waste Of Good Suffering"
"The Gates Of Hell" ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)
"Breaking News" "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (Cover)
"The Ballad Of Father Malone" ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)
"Brundlefly"
"Damien"
"Be My Victim" ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track)
"The Band Of The Living Dead"
"The Key Of Death"
