Новости
*Новое видео MY DYING BRIDE 25
*Музыканты CHILDREN OF BODOM: «Алекси был так плох, что у наш... 22
*OZZY OSBOURNE наехал на Йе 22
*GENE SIMMONS, DAVID DRAIMAN и другие просят вернуть Израиль ... 16
*NILE готовы к сведению 16
*DAVID VINCENT о MORBID ANGEL: «Не было ничего, что звучало б... 12
*PHIL DEMMEL: «О сотрудничестве с KERRY KING я молчал больше ... 12
*AMORPHIS начнут запись в конце года 12
*IHSAHN о поджогах церквей: «Мне очень повезло, что я не был ... 11
*Новое видео BLAZE BAYLEY 10
Blood Opera

Новая песня BLOOD OPERA



BLOOD OPERA 24 февраля выпустят первую полноформатную пластинку "Songs In The Key Of Death":

"Just Keep Digging"
"Feeding Frenzy" ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)
"Don’t Go Out Tonight"
"Fight To Survive" ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)
"A Waste Of Good Suffering"
"The Gates Of Hell" ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)
"Breaking News"
"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (Cover)
"The Ballad Of Father Malone" ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)
"Brundlefly"
"Damien"
"Be My Victim" ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track)
"The Band Of The Living Dead"
"The Key Of Death"

Canadian Horror Fiends BLOOD OPERA Share Cover Of вЂњKiller Klowns From Outer SpaceвЂќ




просмотров: 152

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом