Новое видео BRYAN FERRY



I Thought, новое видео BRYAN FERRY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек будет включен в сборник Retrospective: Selected Recordings:



CD1: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The “In” Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

6. Let’s Stick Together

7. Sign Of The Times

8. Slave To Love

9. Don’t Stop The Dance

10. Windswept

11. Kiss And Tell

12. As Time Goes By

13. Your Painted Smile

14. I Put A Spell On You

15. Which Way To Turn

16. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

17. Make You Feel My Love

18. You Can Dance

19. Love Letters

20. Johnny And Mary



CD2: Compositions

1. Can't Let Go

2. Tokyo Joe

3. This Island Earth

4. Love Me Madly Again

5. Limbo

6. When She Walks In The Room

7. Boys And Girls

8. Zamba

9. Chain Reaction

10. Bete Noire

11. I Thought

12. The Only Face

13. Valentine

14. Loop De Li

15. Reason Or Rhyme



CD3: Interpretations

1. The Price of Love

2. Shame Shame Shame

3. Hold On (I'm Coming)

4. Just One Look

5. The Girl Of My Best Friend

6. What Goes On

7. That's How Strong My Love Is

8. You Go To My Head

9. Where Or When

10. The Way You Look Tonight

11. One Night

12. Simple Twist Of Fate

13. Positively 4th Street

14. Song To The Siren

15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love



CD4: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

1. Virginia Plain

2. Do The Strand

3. While My Heart Is Still Beating

4. This Island Earth

5. Bitter-Sweet

6. Dance Away

7. Zamba

8. Reason Or Rhyme

9. Avalon

10. Back To Black

11. Limbo

12. Young & Beautiful

13. Love Is The Drug

14. Sign Of The Times

15. Chance Meeting



CD5: Rare and Unreleased

1. Feel The Need

2. Mother Of Pearl

3. Don't Be Cruel

4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You

5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

6. Crazy Love

7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night

8. Bob Dylan's Dream

9. He'll Have To Go

10. A Fool For Love

11. Lowlands Low

12. Is Your Love Strong Enough

13. Sonnet 18

14. She Belongs To Me

15. Oh Lonesome Me

16. Star





Half Speed Master Vinyl:



Side A

1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The “In” Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

Side B

1. Let’s Stick Together

2. Sign Of The Times

3. Slave To Love

4. Don’t Stop The Dance

5. Windswept

Side C

1. Kiss And Tell

2. As Time Goes By

3. Your Painted Smile

4. I Put A Spell On You

5. Which Way To Turn

Side D

1. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

2. Make You Feel My Love

3. You Can Dance

4. Love Letters

5. Johnny And Mary







