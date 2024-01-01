I Thought, новое видео BRYAN FERRY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек будет включен в сборник Retrospective: Selected Recordings:
CD1: The Best Of Bryan Ferry
1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The “In” Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
6. Let’s Stick Together
7. Sign Of The Times
8. Slave To Love
9. Don’t Stop The Dance
10. Windswept
11. Kiss And Tell
12. As Time Goes By
13. Your Painted Smile
14. I Put A Spell On You
15. Which Way To Turn
16. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
17. Make You Feel My Love
18. You Can Dance
19. Love Letters
20. Johnny And Mary
CD2: Compositions
1. Can't Let Go
2. Tokyo Joe
3. This Island Earth
4. Love Me Madly Again
5. Limbo
6. When She Walks In The Room
7. Boys And Girls
8. Zamba
9. Chain Reaction
10. Bete Noire
11. I Thought
12. The Only Face
13. Valentine
14. Loop De Li
15. Reason Or Rhyme
CD3: Interpretations
1. The Price of Love
2. Shame Shame Shame
3. Hold On (I'm Coming)
4. Just One Look
5. The Girl Of My Best Friend
6. What Goes On
7. That's How Strong My Love Is
8. You Go To My Head
9. Where Or When
10. The Way You Look Tonight
11. One Night
12. Simple Twist Of Fate
13. Positively 4th Street
14. Song To The Siren
15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love
CD4: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra
1. Virginia Plain
2. Do The Strand
3. While My Heart Is Still Beating
4. This Island Earth
5. Bitter-Sweet
6. Dance Away
7. Zamba
8. Reason Or Rhyme
9. Avalon
10. Back To Black
11. Limbo
12. Young & Beautiful
13. Love Is The Drug
14. Sign Of The Times
15. Chance Meeting
CD5: Rare and Unreleased
1. Feel The Need
2. Mother Of Pearl
3. Don't Be Cruel
4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You
5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know
6. Crazy Love
7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night
8. Bob Dylan's Dream
9. He'll Have To Go
10. A Fool For Love
11. Lowlands Low
12. Is Your Love Strong Enough
13. Sonnet 18
14. She Belongs To Me
15. Oh Lonesome Me
16. Star
Half Speed Master Vinyl:
Side A
1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The “In” Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
Side B
1. Let’s Stick Together
2. Sign Of The Times
3. Slave To Love
4. Don’t Stop The Dance
5. Windswept
Side C
1. Kiss And Tell
2. As Time Goes By
3. Your Painted Smile
4. I Put A Spell On You
5. Which Way To Turn
Side D
1. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
2. Make You Feel My Love
3. You Can Dance
4. Love Letters
5. Johnny And Mary
