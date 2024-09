сегодня



Новое видео UNDER THE OAK



UNDER THE OAK выпустят новую пластинку, получившую название The Last Of A Dying Breed, в сентябре этого года на Wormholedeath:



"Inner Truth Of Denial"

"When The Sirens Call"

"Grim Reaper"

"Nightmare"

"Shadow Of Darkness"

"The Last Of A Dying Breed"

"Death By Cutlery"

"Keyboard Warrior"

"Playing Dead"

"Wobblehead"

"Ride The Sky" (Cover)



Состав:



Jostein - Vocals (ex-Fury, ex-Testimony)

Marius - Drums (ex-Terrazone, ex-Mecalimb)

Hillbilly Bill - Bass (ex-Excelsis, ex-Dressed To Kiss, also plays in Rövballebandet and Nostalgic Groove)

Thomas Bolverk - Guitar (ex-Darkness, ex-Black Currant, ex-Images At Twilight, ex-Ragnarok, also plays in Bolverk and Venom tribute band Welcome To Hell)







