August Moon

Дебютный альбом AUGUST MOON выйдет зимой



Personal Records 13 декабря выпустит дебютную пластинку группы AUGUST MOON, основанной в 1993 году в Финляндии:

“In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre”
“Exitus”
“As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities”
“Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond”
“Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent”
“Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky”
“Oannes – He Who Emerged From The Sea”
“Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth”
“The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse)”

FinlandвЂ™s AUGUST MOON To Release Debut Full-Length 30 Years After Formation






