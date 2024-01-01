Дебютный альбом AUGUST MOON выйдет зимой

Personal Records 13 декабря выпустит дебютную пластинку группы AUGUST MOON, основанной в 1993 году в Финляндии:
“In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre”
“Exitus”
“As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities”
“Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond”
“Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent”
“Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky”
“Oannes – He Who Emerged From The Sea”
“Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth”
“The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse)”
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет