Дебютный альбом AUGUST MOON выйдет зимой



Personal Records 13 декабря выпустит дебютную пластинку группы AUGUST MOON, основанной в 1993 году в Финляндии:



“In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre”

“Exitus”

“As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities”

“Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond”

“Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent”

“Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky”

“Oannes – He Who Emerged From The Sea”

“Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth”

“The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse)”





<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/something-eldritch-and-macabre">Something Eldritch And Macabre by AUGUST MOON</a>





