сегодня



RISE OF KRONOS обновят альбом



RISE OF KRONOS сообщили о том, что 28 марта состоится выход Digital Deluxe Edition альбома Imperium:



Incorporate

Arrival Of Delusion

Children Of Leprosy

Separate The Sheep From Goats

Know Thyself

Proclaiming Empery

Legio Titanum

Imperial

Forthcoming Void

The Offering

The Hour Of Departure

Rope Of Sand

Despoiler Of Worlds

Incorporate (Instrumental)

Arrival Of Delusion (Instrumental)

Children Of Leprosy (Instrumental)

Separate The Sheep From Goats (Instrumental)

Know Thyself (Instrumental)

Proclaiming Empery (Instrumental)

Legio Titanum (Instrumental)

Imperial (Instrumental)

Forthcoming Void (Instrumental)

The Offering (Instrumental)

The Hour Of Departure (Instrumental)

Rope Of Sand (Instrumental)

Despoiler Of Worlds (Instrumental) https://riseofkronos.de/







+0 -0



просмотров: 69

