Новости
*ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH исполняют хит DEEP PURPLE 296
*Новое видео DEATH SS 181
*Считать ли LLOYD GRANT оригинальным членом METALLICA? 165
*METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA разогреют финальное шоу BLACK SAB... 56
*У KING DIAMOND есть целых десять песен 56
*Так сдох ли рок? Отвечает гитарист TWISTED SISTER 25
*DIRKSCHNEIDER пытается в ACCEPT с DORO 23
*Вокалист LAMB OF GOD: «Алкоголь для групп — это часть культу... 22
*LORRAINE LEWIS: «Я в восторге от OnlyFans!» 20
*Новый альбом DREAM THEATER доступен для прослушивания 18
Rise of Kronos

|||| сегодня

RISE OF KRONOS обновят альбом



RISE OF KRONOS сообщили о том, что 28 марта состоится выход Digital Deluxe Edition альбома Imperium:

Incorporate
Arrival Of Delusion
Children Of Leprosy
Separate The Sheep From Goats
Know Thyself
Proclaiming Empery
Legio Titanum
Imperial
Forthcoming Void
The Offering
The Hour Of Departure
Rope Of Sand
Despoiler Of Worlds
Incorporate (Instrumental)
Arrival Of Delusion (Instrumental)
Children Of Leprosy (Instrumental)
Separate The Sheep From Goats (Instrumental)
Know Thyself (Instrumental)
Proclaiming Empery (Instrumental)
Legio Titanum (Instrumental)
Imperial (Instrumental)
Forthcoming Void (Instrumental)
The Offering (Instrumental)
The Hour Of Departure (Instrumental)
Rope Of Sand (Instrumental)
Despoiler Of Worlds (Instrumental)




просмотров: 69

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом