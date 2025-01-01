RISE OF KRONOS обновят альбом

RISE OF KRONOS сообщили о том, что 28 марта состоится выход Digital Deluxe Edition альбома Imperium:
Incorporate
Arrival Of Delusion
Children Of Leprosy
Separate The Sheep From Goats
Know Thyself
Proclaiming Empery
Legio Titanum
Imperial
Forthcoming Void
The Offering
The Hour Of Departure
Rope Of Sand
Despoiler Of Worlds
Incorporate (Instrumental)
Arrival Of Delusion (Instrumental)
Children Of Leprosy (Instrumental)
Separate The Sheep From Goats (Instrumental)
Know Thyself (Instrumental)
Proclaiming Empery (Instrumental)
Legio Titanum (Instrumental)
Imperial (Instrumental)
Forthcoming Void (Instrumental)
The Offering (Instrumental)
The Hour Of Departure (Instrumental)
Rope Of Sand (Instrumental)
Despoiler Of Worlds (Instrumental)
