Кавер-версия Jean-Michael Jarre от THE GREAT OLD ONES
Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover), новый трек от THE GREAT OLD ONES, доступен ниже. Он взят из нового альбома 'Kadath', релиз которого состоялся 24 января на Season of Mist:
1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)
2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)
3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)
4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)
5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)
6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)
7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)
8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет