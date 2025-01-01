18 фев 2025



Кавер-версия Jean-Michael Jarre от THE GREAT OLD ONES



Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover), новый трек от THE GREAT OLD ONES, доступен ниже. Он взят из нового альбома 'Kadath', релиз которого состоялся 24 января на Season of Mist:



1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)

2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)

3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)

4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)

5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)

6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)

7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)

8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)











