Новости
*EKTOMORF выступят в России в мае 39
*GENE SIMMONS: «Рок не в моде» 26
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «От OZZY потребуется много усилий, чтобы он... 23
*Профессиональное видео с выступления AVANTASIA 17
*Новый альбом SAOR доступен для прослушивания 16
*Очередь за билетами на концерт BLACK SABBATH составила 125 0... 15
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Я не планирую полного сета с BLACK SABBATH» 15
*Гитарист SLAYER: «Новый альбом выйдет с вероятностью...» 14
*GEOFF TATE: «Помню, как фанаты METALLICA бросали в нас бутыл... 14
*TO/DIE/FOR нашли вокалистку 12
*

The Great Old Ones

*
| - |

18 фев 2025

Кавер-версия Jean-Michael Jarre от THE GREAT OLD ONES



zoom
Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover), новый трек от THE GREAT OLD ONES, доступен ниже. Он взят из нового альбома 'Kadath', релиз которого состоялся 24 января на Season of Mist:

1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)
2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)
3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)
4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)
5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)
6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)
7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)
8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)






1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
