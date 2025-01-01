Arts
Past Glories

Новая песня PAST GLORIES



The fear I Inherited, новая песня PAST GLORIES, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из дебютного альбома “Damiano’s Fall”, релиз которого намечен на четвертое апреля:

1) Damiano´s Fall Overture
2) Sunrise away from home
3) Never tell them
4) Damiano´s lute piece
5) At the fortress
6) Another long lost friend
7) A night in Technopolis
8) Regrets
9) Impostor Syndrome
10) The fear I inherited
11) Nostalgia in Technopolis
12) The Journey to the Black Forest
13) The Black Forest Revisited
14) Blood for Glory
15) Hope in the desert
16) Tritonus
17) Past Glories
18) Damiano´s Fall Postludium




