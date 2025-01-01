сегодня



Новая песня PAST GLORIES



The fear I Inherited, новая песня PAST GLORIES, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из дебютного альбома “Damiano’s Fall”, релиз которого намечен на четвертое апреля:



1) Damiano´s Fall Overture

2) Sunrise away from home

3) Never tell them

4) Damiano´s lute piece

5) At the fortress

6) Another long lost friend

7) A night in Technopolis

8) Regrets

9) Impostor Syndrome

10) The fear I inherited

11) Nostalgia in Technopolis

12) The Journey to the Black Forest

13) The Black Forest Revisited

14) Blood for Glory

15) Hope in the desert

16) Tritonus

17) Past Glories

18) Damiano´s Fall Postludium https://pastglories.se/







просмотров: 82


