Новый релиз GARY MOORE выйдет осенью

GARY MOORE "Blues And Beyond"



CD1

Enough Of The Blues

Tell Me Woman

Stormy Monday

That's Why I Play The Blues

Power Of The Blues

Ball And Chain

Looking Back

Surrender

Cold Black Night

There's A Hole

Getaway Blues

We Want Love

Memory Pain

The Prophet



CD2

You Upset Me Baby

Bring My Baby Back

I Can't Quit You Baby

World Of Confusion

Picture Of The Moon

Can't Find My Baby

Drowning In Tears

Evil

My Baby (She's So Good To Me)

Ain't Got You

Just Can't Let You Go

How Many Lies

Torn Inside

Parisienne Walkways (Live)



CD3 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

Walking By Myself

Oh Pretty Woman

Need Your Love So Bad

Since I Met You Baby

Surrender

Cold Black Night

All Your Love

Still Got The Blues



CD4 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

Too Tired

The Sky Is Crying

Further On Up The Road

Fire

The Blues Is Alright

Enough Of The Blues (Alternative)

The Prophet



I Cant Wait Until Tomorrow book information (box set only)









