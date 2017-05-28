Концертный релиз PAUL RODGERS выйдет весной

In London, England, on May 28, 2017, Paul Rodgers returned to his roots, bringing fans an extraordinary evening celebrating the music of FREE. This sold-out concert at the Royal Albert Hall was captured for a live CD/DVD set to be released by Quarto Valley Records in spring 2018. The 16-song collection includes inspired performances of rock classics like "All Right Now", "Wishing Well", "Fire And Water" and many deep tracks вЂ” some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as "Love You So" and "Catch a Train".

"I have been making music for a long, long, long time, so to get super charged and re-inspired to perform was a revelation", says Rodgers. "I loved the 'Free Spirit' tour and the guys who helped create the magic, Pete Bullick, Rich Newman, Ian Rowley and Gerard 'G' Louis. I hope you feel it too, just lose yourself in the music and let it fuel your soul."

Beginning his iconic music career as a founding member, main songwriter, and front man for FREE, Rodgers is regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in rock history by contemporaries and fans. According to Eric Clapton, "Paul Rodgers is the real deal," while Robert Plant says, "Paul Rodgers [is] the voice of all British voices." Rodgers has sold over 125 million records worldwide with his legendary bands FREE, BAD COMPANY, THE FIRM and as a Grammy-nominated solo artist.

"Quarto Valley Records is thrilled to bring this epic night of music to rock 'n' roll fans," says QVR founder and president Bruce Quarto. "We are extremely honored to welcome Paul Rodgers to the Quarto Valley family."

Rodgers's "Free Spirit - Celebrating The Music Of Free", will be available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl, and across digital platforms. In addition, Rodgers will be bringing the "Free Spirit" tour to the U.S. this spring, as well as performing with his solo band and a few select dates with BAD COMPANY in the coming months.

Photo by Christie Goodwin