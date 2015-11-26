сегодня



Переиздание THE YARDBIRDS выйдет весной



Demon Records объявили о планах выпуска делюкс-версии альбома THE YARDBIRDS 1966 года, который прошел ремастеринг у Phil Kinrade в Alchemy Mastering, AIR, под наблюдением Paul'a Samwell-Smith'a. Издание будет включать:





- Yardbirds in mono – Remastered from the original British 1⁄4” mono master tapes, newly transferred for this release at Abbey Road Studios. Pressed on 180g blue vinyl, housed in a replica of the original British album sleeve.



- Yardbirds in stereo – Considered by producer Paul Samwell-Smith to be the definitive version of the album, the stereo mix has been remastered from the 1⁄4” master tapes which were newly transferred for this release at Alchemy Mastering at AIR. Pressed on 180g red vinyl, housed in a replica of the ultra-rare German sleeve.



- "Happenings Ten Years Time Ago" 7” – The classic psychedelic single (featuring future Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones) has been newly remastered for this release. Pressed on white vinyl.



- 3 CDs - Featuring the mono and stereo mixes of the album on CDs 1 and 2 and bonus tracks on CD 3. Highlights on CD 3 include newly remastered non-album singles, rare alternate versions, and a previously unreleased early mix of "Turn Into Earth" which reveals a searing guitar solo by Jeff Beck.



- 24-page 12” x 12” booklet – Includes rare memorabilia and photographs, an exclusive introduction by Jeff Beck, testimonials by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and MC5’s Wayne Kramer, plus an extensive essay and track-by-track liner notes by David French based on new interviews with Jimmy Page, Paul Samwell-Smith, Jim McCarty and Simon Napier- Bell.



- A2 fold-out poster inspired by the original "Over, Under, Sideways, Down" single release advertisement.



Предзаказ доступен по этому адресу.







просмотров: 110

