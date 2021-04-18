Arts
19 апр 2021 : 		 Погиб басист METALIUM

|||| 19 апр 2021

Погиб басист METALIUM



Бывший басист METALIUM Ларс "Рац" Ранценбергер скончался воскресным утром после крушения мотодельтоплана на Майорке. Авария произошла около десяти утра рядом с дорогой из Пальмы в Манакор недалеко от популярного ресторана Es Cruce. Рядом же находились и авиационные ангары, где Ларс держал своим самолеты.

53-летний немецкий музыкант, ставший предпринимателем, который несколько лет прожил в Кала Сантаньи, на юго-восточном побережье Майорки, по сообщениям, умер мгновенно. Сообщается, что он был единственным человеком на разбившемся мотодельтоплане. Медицинский персонал, пожарная бригада и полиция были быстро отправлены на место происшествия, но не смогли спасти жизнь Ранценбергера. Полиция проводит расследования причин катастрофы. Фотографии можно найти на Diario De Mallorca.

Former METALIUM Bassist LARS RATZ Dies Of Injuries From Ultralight Aircraft Crash





One of the many discussions I have had during the past year involved reunions and new records from bands I haven’t...

Posted by Chris Caffery on Sunday, April 18, 2021


Vor ein paar Tagen am Telefon haben wir noch gesagt, lass uns am Wochenende nochmal telefonieren, wenn wir mehr Zeit...

Posted by Henning Basse on Sunday, April 18, 2021


Posted by Lars Ranzenberger on Monday, September 30, 2019

Posted by Lars Ranzenberger on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Whats a great moment !... Chilling with your little flyer ( Bautek) over the clouds of one of the most beautiful European islands listening to SAGA (music from the 80s...for all who don't know anymore ;-) )

Posted by Lars Ranzenberger on Wednesday, February 27, 2019


Posted by Lars Ranzenberger on Sunday, September 23, 2018




nabastak_


19 апр 2021, 23:49		Не слушал их, но новость - жесть. :(
RIP


