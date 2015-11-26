сегодня



Бокс-сет STEPPENWOLF выйдет осенью



19 ноября на Cherry Red состоится релиз бокс-сета STEPPENWOLF, Magic Carpet Ride: The Dunhill / ABC Years 1967-1971:



DISC ONE:

Steppenwolf – Remastered Released in January 1968

1 Sookie Sookie

2 Everybody’s Next One

3 Berry Rides Again

4 Hootchie Kootchie Man

5 Born To Be Wild

6 Your Wall’s Too High

7 Desperation

8 The Pusher

9 A Girl I Knew

10 Take What You Need

11 The Ostrich

Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)

12 Sookie Sookie

13 Born To Be Wild

14 Everybody’s Next One

15 Take What You Need

16 A Girl I Knew

17 The Ostrich

18 The Pusher

19 Berry Rides Again



DISC TWO:

The Second – Remastered

Released in October 1968

1 Faster Than The Speed Of Life

2 Tighten Up Your Wig

3 None Of Your Doing

4 Spiritual Fantasy

5 Don’t Step On The Grass Sam

6 28

7 Magic Carpet Ride

8 Disappointment Number (Unknown)

9 Lost And Found By Trial And Error

10 Hodge, Podge, Strained Through A Leslie

11 Resurrection

12 Reflections

Bonus tracks

13 Magic Carpet Ride (mono single version)

14 Spiritual Fantasy (mono single version)



DISC THREE:

At Your Birthday Party - Remastered

Released in March 1969

1 Don’t Cry

2 Chicken Wolf

3 Lovely Meter

4 Round And Down

5 It’s Never Too Late

6 Sleeping Dreaming

7 Jupiter Child

8 She’ll Be Better

9 Cat Killer

10 Rock Me

11 God Fearing Man

12 Mango Juice

13 Happy Birthday

Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)

14 Rock Me

15 Jupiter Child

16 It’s Never Too Late

17 Happy Birthday



DISC FOUR:

Early Steppenwolf – Remastered Released in July 1969 (Live at The Matrix 1967)

1 Power Play

2 Howlin’ For My Baby

3 Goin’ Upstairs

4 Corina, Corina

5 Tighten Up Your Wig

6 The Pusher



DISC FIVE:

Monster – Remastered

Released in November 1969

1 Monster / Suicide / America

2 Draft Resister

3 Power Play

4 Move Over

5 Fag

6 What Would You Do (If I Did That to You)

7 From Here to There Eventually

Bonus tracks

8 Monster (single version)

9 Move Over (mono single version)

10 Power Play (mono single version)



DISC SIX:

Steppenwolf Live – Remastered Released in April 1970

1 Sookie Sookie

2 Don’t Step On The Grass

3 Tighten Up Your Wig

4 Monster

5 Draft Resister

6 Power Play

7 Corina, Corina

8 Twisted

9 From Here To There Eventually

10 Hey Lawdy Mama

11 Magic Carpet Ride

12 The Pusher

13 Born To Be Wild

Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)

14 Hey Lawdy Mama

15 Twisted

16 Corina, Corina



DISC SEVEN:

Steppenwolf 7 – Remastered Released in November 1970

1 Ball Crusher

2 Forty Days And Forty Nights

3 Fat Jack

4 Renegade

5 Foggy Mental Breakdown

6 Snow Blind Friend

7 Who Needs Ya

8 Earschplittenloudenboomer

9 Hippo Stomp

Bonus tracks

10 Screaming Night Hog

11 Snowblind Friend (single version)

12 Hippo Stomp (single version)



DISC EIGHT:

For Ladies Only – Remastered Released in November 1971

1 For Ladies Only

2 I’m Asking

3 Shackles And Chains

4 Tenderness

5 The Night Time’s For You

6 Jaded Strumpet

7 Sparkle Eyes

8 Black Pit

9 Ride with Me

10 In Hopes Of A Garden

Bonus tracks:

11 For Madmen Only

12 For Ladies Only (single version)

13 Ride With Me (mono single version)







