|
|
|
все новости группы
|
сегодня
Бокс-сет STEPPENWOLF выйдет осенью
19 ноября на Cherry Red состоится релиз бокс-сета STEPPENWOLF, Magic Carpet Ride: The Dunhill / ABC Years 1967-1971:
DISC ONE:
Steppenwolf – Remastered Released in January 1968
1 Sookie Sookie
2 Everybody’s Next One
3 Berry Rides Again
4 Hootchie Kootchie Man
5 Born To Be Wild
6 Your Wall’s Too High
7 Desperation
8 The Pusher
9 A Girl I Knew
10 Take What You Need
11 The Ostrich
Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)
12 Sookie Sookie
13 Born To Be Wild
14 Everybody’s Next One
15 Take What You Need
16 A Girl I Knew
17 The Ostrich
18 The Pusher
19 Berry Rides Again
DISC TWO:
The Second – Remastered
Released in October 1968
1 Faster Than The Speed Of Life
2 Tighten Up Your Wig
3 None Of Your Doing
4 Spiritual Fantasy
5 Don’t Step On The Grass Sam
6 28
7 Magic Carpet Ride
8 Disappointment Number (Unknown)
9 Lost And Found By Trial And Error
10 Hodge, Podge, Strained Through A Leslie
11 Resurrection
12 Reflections
Bonus tracks
13 Magic Carpet Ride (mono single version)
14 Spiritual Fantasy (mono single version)
DISC THREE:
At Your Birthday Party - Remastered
Released in March 1969
1 Don’t Cry
2 Chicken Wolf
3 Lovely Meter
4 Round And Down
5 It’s Never Too Late
6 Sleeping Dreaming
7 Jupiter Child
8 She’ll Be Better
9 Cat Killer
10 Rock Me
11 God Fearing Man
12 Mango Juice
13 Happy Birthday
Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)
14 Rock Me
15 Jupiter Child
16 It’s Never Too Late
17 Happy Birthday
DISC FOUR:
Early Steppenwolf – Remastered Released in July 1969 (Live at The Matrix 1967)
1 Power Play
2 Howlin’ For My Baby
3 Goin’ Upstairs
4 Corina, Corina
5 Tighten Up Your Wig
6 The Pusher
DISC FIVE:
Monster – Remastered
Released in November 1969
1 Monster / Suicide / America
2 Draft Resister
3 Power Play
4 Move Over
5 Fag
6 What Would You Do (If I Did That to You)
7 From Here to There Eventually
Bonus tracks
8 Monster (single version)
9 Move Over (mono single version)
10 Power Play (mono single version)
DISC SIX:
Steppenwolf Live – Remastered Released in April 1970
1 Sookie Sookie
2 Don’t Step On The Grass
3 Tighten Up Your Wig
4 Monster
5 Draft Resister
6 Power Play
7 Corina, Corina
8 Twisted
9 From Here To There Eventually
10 Hey Lawdy Mama
11 Magic Carpet Ride
12 The Pusher
13 Born To Be Wild
Bonus tracks (MONO SINGLE VERSIONS)
14 Hey Lawdy Mama
15 Twisted
16 Corina, Corina
DISC SEVEN:
Steppenwolf 7 – Remastered Released in November 1970
1 Ball Crusher
2 Forty Days And Forty Nights
3 Fat Jack
4 Renegade
5 Foggy Mental Breakdown
6 Snow Blind Friend
7 Who Needs Ya
8 Earschplittenloudenboomer
9 Hippo Stomp
Bonus tracks
10 Screaming Night Hog
11 Snowblind Friend (single version)
12 Hippo Stomp (single version)
DISC EIGHT:
For Ladies Only – Remastered Released in November 1971
1 For Ladies Only
2 I’m Asking
3 Shackles And Chains
4 Tenderness
5 The Night Time’s For You
6 Jaded Strumpet
7 Sparkle Eyes
8 Black Pit
9 Ride with Me
10 In Hopes Of A Garden
Bonus tracks:
11 For Madmen Only
12 For Ladies Only (single version)
13 Ride With Me (mono single version)
|
|
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).