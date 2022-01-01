Бокс-сет STEPPENWOLF выйдет зимой

STEPPENWOLF выпустят бокс-сет "The Epic Years 1974-1976" 27 января:
Disc One – Slow Flux
01. Gang War Blues
02. Children Of Night
03. Justice Don't Be Slow
04. Get Into The Wind
05. Jeraboah
06. Straight Shootin' Woman
07. Smokey Factory Blues
08. Morning Blue
09. A Fool's Fantasy
10. Fishin' In The Dark
Disc Two – Hour Of The Wolf
01. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World)
02. Annie, Annie Over
03. Two For The Love Of One
04. Just For Tonight
05. Hard Rock Road
06. Someone Told A Lie
07. Another's Lifetime
08. Mr. Penny Pincher
Bonus tracks
09. Angeldrawers (B-side of single)
10. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World) (Mono promotional single mix)
Disc Three – Skullduggery
01. Skullduggery
02. (I'm A) Road Runner
03. Rock N' Roll Song
04. Train Of Thought
05. Life Is A Gamble
06. Pass It On
07. Sleep
08. Lip Service
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет