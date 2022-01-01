сегодня



Бокс-сет STEPPENWOLF выйдет зимой



STEPPENWOLF выпустят бокс-сет "The Epic Years 1974-1976" 27 января:



Disc One – Slow Flux



01. Gang War Blues

02. Children Of Night

03. Justice Don't Be Slow

04. Get Into The Wind

05. Jeraboah

06. Straight Shootin' Woman

07. Smokey Factory Blues

08. Morning Blue

09. A Fool's Fantasy

10. Fishin' In The Dark



Disc Two – Hour Of The Wolf



01. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World)

02. Annie, Annie Over

03. Two For The Love Of One

04. Just For Tonight

05. Hard Rock Road

06. Someone Told A Lie

07. Another's Lifetime

08. Mr. Penny Pincher



Bonus tracks



09. Angeldrawers (B-side of single)

10. Caroline (Are You Ready For The Outlaw World) (Mono promotional single mix)



Disc Three – Skullduggery



01. Skullduggery

02. (I'm A) Road Runner

03. Rock N' Roll Song

04. Train Of Thought

05. Life Is A Gamble

06. Pass It On

07. Sleep

08. Lip Service







