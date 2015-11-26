Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новая песня SCORPIONS 31
*Гитарист SLAYER прикупил квартиру 27
*Фронтмен IRON MAIDEN заявил, что группа планирует исполнить ... 24
*METALLICA помогла уличному музыканту 19
*TESTAMENT расстались с ударником 18
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Bathory

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Кассетный бокс-сет BATHORY выйдет весной



*
zoom
*
* *
15 апреля Black City Records выпустят на 19 кассетах полную дискографию BATHORY:

Bathory (1984)
The Return…… (1985)
Under the Sign of the Black Mark (1987)
Blood Fire Death (1988)
Hammerheart (1990)
Twilight of the Gods (1991)
Requiem (1994)
Octagon (1995)
Blood On Ice (1996)
Destroyer Of Worlds (2001)
Nordland I (2002)
Nordland II (2003)
Jubileum Volume I (1992)
Jubileum Volume II (1993)
Jubileum Volume III (1998)
Katalog (2001)
In Memory of Quorthon Vol. I-III (three music cassettes with remastered material from Bathory, Quorthon's solo efforts, and the Jennie Tebler project)

BATHORY - The Complete Collection 19 Cassette Set Due In April



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Svarg_1349


26 янв 2022, 16:09		Очень круто! Надо бы прикупить.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).


просмотров: 385

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.   Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом