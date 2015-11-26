сегодня



Кассетный бокс-сет BATHORY выйдет весной



15 апреля Black City Records выпустят на 19 кассетах полную дискографию BATHORY:



Bathory (1984)

The Return…… (1985)

Under the Sign of the Black Mark (1987)

Blood Fire Death (1988)

Hammerheart (1990)

Twilight of the Gods (1991)

Requiem (1994)

Octagon (1995)

Blood On Ice (1996)

Destroyer Of Worlds (2001)

Nordland I (2002)

Nordland II (2003)

Jubileum Volume I (1992)

Jubileum Volume II (1993)

Jubileum Volume III (1998)

Katalog (2001)

In Memory of Quorthon Vol. I-III (three music cassettes with remastered material from Bathory, Quorthon's solo efforts, and the Jennie Tebler project)







