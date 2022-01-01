Arts
Новости
Eagles of Death Metal

18 май 2022 : Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL простил террористов

9 окт 2021 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL выпустят ЕР осенью

18 апр 2019 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL записали кавер-версии KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC

18 окт 2017 : Документальный фильм EAGLES OF DEATH METAL выйдет зимой

9 май 2017 : Концертный релиз EAGLES OF DEATH METAL выйдет летом

16 янв 2017 : Трейлер нового документального фильма EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

15 ноя 2016 : Вокалиста EAGLES OF DEATH METAL не пустили в Батаклан

3 ноя 2016 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL в документальном фильме о событиях в Париже

24 май 2016 : Два французских фестиваля отменили выступления EAGLES OF DEATH METAL из-за высказываний фронтмена

10 май 2016 : На концерте EAGLES OF DEATH METAL в Торонто фэну откусили ухо

16 апр 2016 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL выступили на телевидении

15 мар 2016 : Фронтмен EAGLES OF DEATH METAL приносит извинения

17 фев 2016 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL вернулись в Париж

16 фев 2016 : Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL вспоминает атаку террористов

30 дек 2015 : Террористы хотели убить вокалиста EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

21 дек 2015 : Священник принёс извинения за свои слова про концерт EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

9 дек 2015 : Музыканты EAGLES OF DEATH METAL вернулись в Bataclan

8 дек 2015 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL присоединились на сцене к U2 в Париже

26 ноя 2015 : EAGLES OF DEATH METAL о событиях в Париже

25 ноя 2015 : Барабанщик EAGLES OF DEATH METAL о событиях в Париже

22 ноя 2015 : Документальный фильм о EAGLES OF DEATH METAL сняли с показа

19 ноя 2015 : Заявление от EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL простил террористов



Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Jesse Hughes простил террористов, устроивших бойню на концерте группы в Париже.

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes speaks of forgiveness, as he leaves a Paris court where he testified about the attacks at the bandвЂ™s Bataclan theater concert in November 2015. pic.twitter.com/uur21mFVHZ




Сообщений нет

просмотров: 432

1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом