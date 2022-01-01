сегодня



Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL простил террористов



Вокалист EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Jesse Hughes простил террористов, устроивших бойню на концерте группы в Париже.





Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes speaks of forgiveness, as he leaves a Paris court where he testified about the attacks at the band’s Bataclan theater concert in November 2015. pic.twitter.com/uur21mFVHZ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 17, 2022 Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes speaks of forgiveness, as he leaves a Paris court where he testified about the attacks at the bandвЂ™s Bataclan theater concert in November 2015. pic.twitter.com/uur21mFVHZ





