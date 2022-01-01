Arts
Новости
Goatwhore

*



28 июл 2022 : 		 Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет осенью

9 ноя 2018 : 		 Переиздание GOATWHORE выйдет зимой

8 дек 2017 : 		 Новая песня GOATWHORE

2 ноя 2017 : 		 GOATWHORE записали песню для Decibel

7 июл 2017 : 		 Успехи в чартах GOATWHORE

22 июн 2017 : 		 Новая песня GOATWHORE

25 май 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от GOATWHORE

17 май 2017 : 		 Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет летом

12 мар 2016 : 		 GOATWHORE работают над демо

5 окт 2015 : 		 Новое видео GOATWHORE

24 ноя 2014 : 		 CARCASS, GOATWHORE в "Элементарно"

18 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео GOATWHORE

15 июл 2014 : 		 Новое видео GOATWHORE

30 май 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от GOATWHORE

27 мар 2014 : 		 Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет в июле

12 мар 2014 : 		 GOATWHORE завершили работу над альбомом

16 янв 2014 : 		 GOATWHORE приступили к записи

25 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео GOATWHORE

27 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео GOATWHORE

24 янв 2012 : 		 Новая песня GOATWHORE

12 янв 2012 : 		 Детали нового альбома GOATWHORE

23 дек 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома GOATWHORE

1 окт 2011 : 		 GOATWHORE исполнили новый трек
Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет осенью



GOATWHORE выпустят новую работу, получившую название "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven", 7 октября на Metal Blade Records.

Трек-лист:

01. Invocation 3
02. Born Of Satan's Flesh
03. The Bestowal Of Abomination
04. Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven
05. Death From Above
06. Ruinous Liturgy
07. Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction
08. Voracious Blood Fixation
09. The Devil's Warlords
10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart
11. Nihil
12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition




просмотров: 107

