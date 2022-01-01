Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет осенью

GOATWHORE выпустят новую работу, получившую название "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven", 7 октября на Metal Blade Records.
Трек-лист:
01. Invocation 3
02. Born Of Satan's Flesh
03. The Bestowal Of Abomination
04. Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven
05. Death From Above
06. Ruinous Liturgy
07. Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction
08. Voracious Blood Fixation
09. The Devil's Warlords
10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart
11. Nihil
12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет