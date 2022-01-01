сегодня



Новый альбом GOATWHORE выйдет осенью



GOATWHORE выпустят новую работу, получившую название "Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven", 7 октября на Metal Blade Records.



Трек-лист:



01. Invocation 3

02. Born Of Satan's Flesh

03. The Bestowal Of Abomination

04. Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven

05. Death From Above

06. Ruinous Liturgy

07. Victory Is The Lightning Of Destruction

08. Voracious Blood Fixation

09. The Devil's Warlords

10. Weight Of A Soulless Heart

11. Nihil

12. And I Was Delivered From The Wound Of Perdition







+0 -0



просмотров: 107

