Новый релиз JONATHAN HULTÉN намечен на осень



JONATHAN HULTÉN выпустит новый релиз "The Forest Sessions", который будет доступен в вариантах CD+DVD & LP, начиная с 16 декабря на Kscope.



Трек-лист:



CD / LP

“Wasteland” (Forest Version)

“Leaving” (Forest Version)

“Holy Woods” (Forest Version)

“Where Devils Weep” (Forest Version)

“…And The Pillars Tremble” (Forest Version)

“The Call To Adventure” (Forest Version)

“The Mountain” (Forest Version)

“Dance Of The Water Spirits”

“The Call To Adventure” (Roadburn Version)

“A Dance In The Road” (Roadburn Version)





DVD

“Wasteland Poem” (Animation)

“Wasteland” (Forest Version Movie)

“Leaving Poem” (Animation)

“Leaving” (Forest Version Movie)

“Holy Woods Poem” (Animation)

“Holy Woods” (Forest Version Movie)

“Where Devils Weep Poem” (Animation)

“Where Devils Weep” (Forest Version Movie)

“...And The Pillars Tremble Poem” (Animation)

“...And The Pillars Tremble” (Forest Version Movie)

“The Call To Adventure Poem” (Animation)

“The Call To Adventure” (Forest Version Movie)

“The Mountain Poem” (Animation)

“The Mountain” (Forest Version Movie)

“Dance Of The Water Spirits Poem” (Animation)

“Dance Of The Water Spirits” (Movie)

“The End Poem” (Animation)

“The Call To Adventure & A Dance In The Road” (Movie)







