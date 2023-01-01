сегодня



Музыканты VENOM, FINNTROLL на новом альбоме CRUACHAN



CRUACHAN сообщили о планах выпуска в марте этого года нового альбома The Living And The Dead, в записи которого принимали участие следующие гости:



Kim Dylla – Backing Vocals

Kim is the former vocalist of GWAR and runs Kylla Custom Rock Wear, making stage clothes for the greatest metal bands in the world! When she can, she is also our live female vocalist.





Nella – Lead Vocal (“The Changeling”)

Nella is a singer songwriter based in Ireland. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and performed live with Video Games Live as well as sang on the soundtrack for World of Warcraft.





Mathias ‘Vreth’ Lillmåns – Lead Vocal (“The Ghost”)

Mathis is lead singer with Finntroll!! He adds some really amazing growls to the most 'Death Metal' track on the album.





Jon Campling – Backing Vocals (“The Crow”, “The Changeling”)

Jon is an actor that has appeared in Harry Potter (the Death Eater that stops the Hogwarts Express) as well as King Regis from Final Fantasy. In recent years he decided to learn to play guitar and sing and we're delighted his professional singing debut is on this album (and he nailed it)





Geoffrey Dell’Aria – Bagpipes, Tin Whistle, Low Whistle

Geoff is an accomplished musician who plays in many, many bands. He made a huge contribution to this album with pipes and whistles throughout.





Camillus Hiney – Accordion (“The Festival”)

Camillus is the box player for the legendary Irish folk group The Fureys. Having a folk musician of Camillus's calibre on this album is a huge moment of pride for us.





Stu ‘La Rage’ Dixon – Guitar solo (“The Witch”)

Stu is the guitarist with metal legends Venom. An amazing lead guitarist who lends a real touch of class to this song.





John Fay – Tin whistle (“The Children”)

John needs no introduction, long-time member of Cruachan over the years it was a pleasure to have him back and still involved with the band as a guest musician. You'll see John on TV all the time in shows such as Vikings, Game of Thrones etc





Sinead Richards – Euphonium (“The Reaper”)

Lastly a huge thank you to Sinead, the 14-year-old daughter of our producer. She is a huge talent and added such orchestral heft to this song that we can't imagine how it would sound without her contribution.



Трек-лист:



01. The Living

02. The Queen

03. The Hawthorn

04. The Harvest

05. The Festival

06. The Ghost

07. The Crow

08. The Reaper

09. The Children

10. The Changeling

11. The Witch

12. The Dead







