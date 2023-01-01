Arts
Новости
*SABATON — новая жертва культуры отмены? 70
*Новое видео VICTOR SMOLSKI 44
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE: «Corpsegrinder во всем лучше Bar... 22
*Новый альбом OBITUARY доступен для прослушивания 20
*Басистка MERCYFUL FATE: «KING лично консультировал, что мне ... 20
Cruachan

19 янв 2023 : 		 Музыканты VENOM, FINNTROLL на новом альбоме CRUACHAN

19 ноя 2022 : 		 Новое видео CRUACHAN

15 фев 2022 : 		 Название нового альбома CRUACHAN

30 авг 2021 : 		 CRUACHAN работают над новым материалом

5 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео CRUACHAN

12 янв 2020 : 		 CRUACHAN подписали контракт с Despotz Records

29 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео CRUACHAN

7 фев 2015 : 		 Новое видео CRUACHAN

20 окт 2014 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома CRUACHAN

6 мар 2012 : 		 CRUACHAN приедут в Россию со старым барабанщиком

18 апр 2011 : 		 Новая песня CRUACHAN

5 мар 2011 : 		 Фронтмен CRUACHAN был избит в Дублине

15 дек 2010 : 		 CRUACHAN на CANDLELIGHT RECORDS

10 дек 2008 : 		 Из CRUACHAN ушла вокалистка

16 янв 2007 : 		 Смена ударников в CRUACHAN

2 окт 2006 : 		 Расписание российских концертов CRUACHAN

9 сен 2006 : 		 CRUACHAN: Финальная версия обложки "The Morrigan's Call" в сети

18 июн 2006 : 		 Опубликована обложка нового альбома CRUACHAN

24 мар 2006 : 		 CRUACHAN: трек-лист и название нового альбома

1 мар 2006 : 		 CRUACHAN завершили работу над новым альбомом

11 янв 2006 : 		 CRUACHAN готовятся к записи нового альбома

17 сен 2005 : 		 CRUACHAN объявили даты турне по России

17 авг 2005 : 		 CRUACHAN : репортаж о турне в России

16 июл 2005 : 		 CRUACHAN определились с туром

14 июн 2005 : 		 CRUACHAN подписались на BLACK LOTUS RECORD
Музыканты VENOM, FINNTROLL на новом альбоме CRUACHAN



CRUACHAN сообщили о планах выпуска в марте этого года нового альбома The Living And The Dead, в записи которого принимали участие следующие гости:

Kim Dylla – Backing Vocals
Kim is the former vocalist of GWAR and runs Kylla Custom Rock Wear, making stage clothes for the greatest metal bands in the world! When she can, she is also our live female vocalist.


Nella – Lead Vocal (“The Changeling”)
Nella is a singer songwriter based in Ireland. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and performed live with Video Games Live as well as sang on the soundtrack for World of Warcraft.


Mathias ‘Vreth’ Lillmåns – Lead Vocal (“The Ghost”)
Mathis is lead singer with Finntroll!! He adds some really amazing growls to the most 'Death Metal' track on the album.


Jon Campling – Backing Vocals (“The Crow”, “The Changeling”)
Jon is an actor that has appeared in Harry Potter (the Death Eater that stops the Hogwarts Express) as well as King Regis from Final Fantasy. In recent years he decided to learn to play guitar and sing and we're delighted his professional singing debut is on this album (and he nailed it)


Geoffrey Dell’Aria – Bagpipes, Tin Whistle, Low Whistle
Geoff is an accomplished musician who plays in many, many bands. He made a huge contribution to this album with pipes and whistles throughout.


Camillus Hiney – Accordion (“The Festival”)
Camillus is the box player for the legendary Irish folk group The Fureys. Having a folk musician of Camillus's calibre on this album is a huge moment of pride for us.


Stu ‘La Rage’ Dixon – Guitar solo (“The Witch”)
Stu is the guitarist with metal legends Venom. An amazing lead guitarist who lends a real touch of class to this song.


John Fay – Tin whistle (“The Children”)
John needs no introduction, long-time member of Cruachan over the years it was a pleasure to have him back and still involved with the band as a guest musician. You'll see John on TV all the time in shows such as Vikings, Game of Thrones etc


Sinead Richards – Euphonium (“The Reaper”)
Lastly a huge thank you to Sinead, the 14-year-old daughter of our producer. She is a huge talent and added such orchestral heft to this song that we can't imagine how it would sound without her contribution.

Трек-лист:

01. The Living
02. The Queen
03. The Hawthorn
04. The Harvest
05. The Festival
06. The Ghost
07. The Crow
08. The Reaper
09. The Children
10. The Changeling
11. The Witch
12. The Dead

CRUACHAN Returns With The Living And The Dead Album In March Feat. Guests From VENOM, FINNTROLL




КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 98

