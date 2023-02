сегодня



Бокс-сет от THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT выйдет зимой



24 февраля в варианте тройного CD + Bly-ray состоится выход бокс-сета THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT "The Turn Of A Friendly Card", включающего ремастированную версию оригинального альбома и 42 бонус-трека, а также 5.1-вариант этого классического альбома и три клипа на “Games People Play”, “The Gold Bug” и “The Turn Of A Friendly Card”. Издание дополнено массой памятных вещей, фотографий и элементов из коллекции Alan Parsons и Sally Woolfson.



Трек-лист:



Disc One - The Turn Of A Friendly Card Remastered:





"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Gold Bug"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part One)"

"Snake Eyes"

"The Ace Of Swords"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part Two)"





Bonus tracks:





"May Be A Price To Pay" (Intro Demo)

"Nothing Left To Lose" (Basic Backing Track)

"Nothing Left To Lose" (Chris Rainbow Overdub Vocal Compilation)

"Time" (Early Studio Attempt)

"Games People Play" (Rough Mix)

"The Gold Bug" (Demo)





Disc Two - Eric Woolfson’s Songwriting Diaries:





"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card"

"Snake Eyes"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"Tofc / Snake Eyes / I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"La La La Lah"

"Next Year"

"Someone Else"

"Taking It All Away"

"To Those Of You Out There"





Disc Three - Recording Sessions Bonus Tracks:





"May Be A Price To Pay" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal And Unused Guitar Solo)

"Games People Play" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal)

"Time" (Orchestra And Chris Rainbow Backing Vocals)

"The Gold Bug" (Early Reference Version)

"The Gold Bug" (Chris Rainbow Backing Vocals)

"The Gold Bug" (Clavinet With No Delay)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card – Part One" (Early Backing Track)

"Snake Eyes" (Early Version – Eric Guide Vocal)

"The Ace Of Swords" (Early Version With Synth Orchestration)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card – Part Two" (Eric Guide Vocal And Extended Guitar Solo)





Single edits:





"Games People Play" (Single Edit)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Single Edit)

"Snake Eyes" (Single Edit)





Disc Four – Blu Ray (5.1 Surround Sound Mix (2019) And High-Resolution Original Stereo Mix By Alan Parsons):





"May Be A Price To Pay"

"Games People Play"

"Time"

"I Don’t Wanna Go Home"

"The Gold Bug"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part One)"

"Snake Eyes"

"The Ace Of Swords"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part Two)"





Visual content:





"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Album Ad)

"Games People Play" (Promotional Video)

"The Gold Bug" (Promotional Video)

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (Promotional Video)



















