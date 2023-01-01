сегодня



Новое видео NECROFIER



To the Wolves, новое видео NECROFIER, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома "Burning Shadows in the Southern Night", выход которого намечен на второе июня на Season of Mist Underground Activists.



Трек-лист:



01. The Fall from Heaven (03:24)

02. Total Southern Darkness (05:43)

03. To the Wolves (03:54)

04. Forbidden Light of the Black Moon (05:20)

05. Destroying Angels (05:09)

06. Whispers That Burn in the Dark (04:40)

07. The All Seeing shadows (04:44)

08. On Wings of Death We Burn the Sky (03:50)

09. Call to the Beyond (04:29)

10. Burnt by the Sacred Flame (06:00







