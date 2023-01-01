все новости группы







20 сен 2023 : Eonian Records выпустили два релиза TAZ



20 сен 2023



Eonian Records выпустили два релиза TAZ



Eonian Records сообщили о выпуске двух релизов TAZ — Wake Up & Sweat Vol. 1 доступен здесь, Shipwrecked Vol. 2 здесь.



Wake Up & Sweat, Vol. 1:





1 - 4 Recorded the Hangar 14 Studio, Sacramento, CA

Produced by Taz, Engineered by Chris Hangar

5 - 7 Recorded at Music Grinder Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Produced by Taz, Engineered by Kim Fallion & Phil Moore

8 - 13 Recorded at Monterey Sound Studios, Glendale, CA

Produced & engineered by Kim Vincent Fowley (The Runaways, Candy, Steel Breeze)

14 - 17 Recorded at Ogden House Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Produced by Bryon DeLear & Taz, Engineered by Bryon DeLear

Mastered by: Anthony Focx @ A. Focx Productions, Nashville, TN



Состав:



Kent “K.K.” Kleven on Vocals

Ethan Gladstone on Guitar

Chris Roy on Bass

Kenny Pierce on Drums



Трекк-лист Wake Up & Sweat, Vol. 1:



"Are You Ready" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"She Does Bad Things Good (86)" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Rock-N-Roll Rodeo" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Love Violations" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Love Violations" (Reprised Version) (Kleven, Gladstone)

"I'll Wait" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"You & Me" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"SEX (88)" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"L.A. Danger Zone" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"She Does Bad Things Good (88)" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Missing You" (Pierce)

"Political Song" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Caroline" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Cold Shoulder" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"M.I. Insane" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Bad Religion" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Tattoo You" (Kleven, Gladstone)





Shipwrecked, Vol. 2:





1 - 4 Recorded at Take One Studio, Burbank, CA

Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac)

Engineered by Magic A. Moreno (Eric Clapton, David Lee Roth, Steve Vai)

5 - 12 Recorded at Downtown Rehearsal, Los Angeles, CA

Produced & engineered by Taz.

13 - 16, Recorded live at the Whisky a Go Go, Hollywood, CA

Track 17, Recorded live at Sasch, Studio City, CA

Track 18, Recorded live at Gazzarri's, West Hollywood, CA

Mastered by: Anthony Focx @ A. Focx Productions, Nashville, TN



Состав:



Kent “K.K.” Kleven on vocals

Ethan Gladstone & Rick Berry on guitars

Chris Roy on bass

Kenny Pierce & Joey Carallo on drums.



Трек-лист Shipwrecked, Vol. 2:



"Shipwrecked" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"No Relation" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Desert Dog Night" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Father McGee" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Arizona River" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Day In, Day Out (Keep the Faith)" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Lady Conniver" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Where the Angels Play" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Sink or Swim" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Day of the Dog" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Luvin' Girl" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Dogtown" (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Easy Come Easy Go" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Let It Rain" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Round, Round, Round" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Shoot Your Steam" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"Cover Me in Roses" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)

"L.A. Danger Zone" - Live (Kleven, Gladstone)







