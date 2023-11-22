Новое видео TRIUMPH OF DEATH

"Messiah", новое видео группы TRIUMPH OF DEATH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Resurrection Of The Flesh, выпущенного 10 ноября в следующих вариантах:
- Deluxe CD mediabook
- Double gatefold LP w/booklet and posters on black vinyl and B&W swirl (indie store exclusive)
- Super deluxe double red vinyl LP bookpack with bonus 7” single plus posters
Трек-лист:
"The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)"
"Massacra"
"Maniac"
"Blood Insanity"
"Decapitator"
"Crucifixion"
"Reaper"
"Horus/Aggressor"
"Revelations Of Doom"
"Messiah"
"Visions Of Mortality"
"Triumph Of Death"
Bonus 7” song (Super deluxe edition only):
"Decapitator" (Live In Houston)
