Новое видео TRIUMPH OF DEATH



"Messiah", новое видео группы TRIUMPH OF DEATH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Resurrection Of The Flesh, выпущенного 10 ноября в следующих вариантах:



- Deluxe CD mediabook

- Double gatefold LP w/booklet and posters on black vinyl and B&W swirl (indie store exclusive)

- Super deluxe double red vinyl LP bookpack with bonus 7” single plus posters



Трек-лист:



"The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)"

"Massacra"

"Maniac"

"Blood Insanity"

"Decapitator"

"Crucifixion"

"Reaper"

"Horus/Aggressor"

"Revelations Of Doom"

"Messiah"

"Visions Of Mortality"

"Triumph Of Death"





Bonus 7” song (Super deluxe edition only):

"Decapitator" (Live In Houston)







