Новое видео TRIUMPH OF DEATH



"Messiah", новое видео группы TRIUMPH OF DEATH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Resurrection Of The Flesh, выпущенного 10 ноября в следующих вариантах:

- Deluxe CD mediabook
- Double gatefold LP w/booklet and posters on black vinyl and B&W swirl (indie store exclusive)
- Super deluxe double red vinyl LP bookpack with bonus 7” single plus posters

Трек-лист:

"The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)"
"Massacra"
"Maniac"
"Blood Insanity"
"Decapitator"
"Crucifixion"
"Reaper"
"Horus/Aggressor"
"Revelations Of Doom"
"Messiah"
"Visions Of Mortality"
"Triumph Of Death"


Bonus 7” song (Super deluxe edition only):
"Decapitator" (Live In Houston)

TOM GABRIEL WARRIOR's TRIUMPH OF DEATH Release "Messiah" Music Video; Debut Live Album Out Now




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

22 ноя 2023
gravitgroove
Фотка прям... ах, огонь! Обычные ж гривотрясы, говнари (кому как нравится), а пафоса - будто королевскую семью сфотографировали.
просмотров: 344

