сегодня



Видео полного выступления DEATHSTARS



Видео полного выступления DEATHSTARS, которое состоялось 19 ноября в Sala Mon, Madrid, Spain, доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



"Night Electric Night"

"Between Volumes and Voids"

"All the Devil's Toys"

"Ghost Reviver"

"Midnight Party"

"Tongues"

"The Greatest Fight on Earth"

"Death Dies Hard"

"This Is"

"New Dead Nation"

"Fire Galore"

"Metal"

"Blood Stains Blondes"

"Chertograd"

Encore:

"Blitzkrieg"

"Cyanide"







+0 -0



просмотров: 175

