Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Гитарист METALLICA упал на сцене 33
*Фронтмен SYSTEM OF A DOWN о выступлении перед SLAYER в конце... 33
*DAVID ELLEFSON: «Я свободен!» 22
*HELLOWEEN готовятся к работе над альбомом 19
*KIKO LOUREIRO не готов вернуться в MEGADETH 18
*PHILIP ANSELMO о туре PANTERA: «Я точно знаю, что Винс и Дай... 17
*MEGADETH смогут и без Kiko 15
*ROBERT PLANT о распаде LED ZEPPELIN: «Это было правильно для... 15
*Фронтмен METALLICA: «Мои гитары — это проводник от высших си... 14
*Лидер SKILLET о проблеме безотцовщины 14
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Гитарист METALLICA упал на сцене 33
*Фронтмен SYSTEM OF A DOWN о выступлении перед SLAYER в конце... 33
*DAVID ELLEFSON: «Я свободен!» 22
*HELLOWEEN готовятся к работе над альбомом 19
*KIKO LOUREIRO не готов вернуться в MEGADETH 18
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Deathstars

*



28 ноя 2023 : 		 Видео полного выступления DEATHSTARS

11 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

28 мар 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEATHSTARS

28 фев 2023 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

25 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

23 ноя 2021 : 		 DEATHSTARS перенесли тур

25 фев 2020 : 		 Выпуск нового альбома DEATHSTARS перенесён

19 июн 2019 : 		 DEATHSTARS начали запись нового альбома

28 май 2017 : 		 DEATHSTARS расстались с барабанщиком

25 окт 2014 : 		 DEATHSTARS чудом избежали трагедии

7 июн 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEATHSTARS

28 апр 2014 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

11 апр 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома DEATHSTARS

12 мар 2014 : 		 Новый альбом DEATHSTARS выйдет в июне

8 ноя 2013 : 		 Новый альбом DEATHSTARS выйдет в феврале

26 апр 2013 : 		 Смена состава в DEATHSTARS

28 янв 2012 : 		 DEATHSTARS поддержат RAMMSTEIN

5 ноя 2011 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

21 окт 2011 : 		 Новый ударник DEATHSTARS

7 окт 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEATHSTARS на iTunes

12 дек 2008 : 		 Новое видео DEATHSTARS

29 ноя 2008 : 		 DEATHSTARS : новый трек "Death Dies Hard" в сети

18 ноя 2008 : 		 Делюкс-издание нового альбома DEATHSTARS будет содержать бонус-материал

8 ноя 2008 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме DEATHSTARS

20 сен 2008 : 		 DEATHSTARS : вести из студии

7 янв 2008 : 		 Ударник CRADLE OF FILTH сыграет с DEATHSTARS
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Видео полного выступления DEATHSTARS



zoom
Видео полного выступления DEATHSTARS, которое состоялось 19 ноября в Sala Mon, Madrid, Spain, доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

"Night Electric Night" 
"Between Volumes and Voids" 
"All the Devil's Toys" 
"Ghost Reviver" 
"Midnight Party" 
"Tongues" 
"The Greatest Fight on Earth" 
"Death Dies Hard" 
"This Is" 
"New Dead Nation" 
"Fire Galore" 
"Metal" 
"Blood Stains Blondes" 
"Chertograd"
Encore: 
"Blitzkrieg" 
"Cyanide" 

DEATHSTARS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Madrid Show Streaming




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 175

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом