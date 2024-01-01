сегодня



Новое видео TOTENGOTT



"The Architect", новое видео группы TOTENGOTT, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Beyond The Veil, выходящего 12 июля на Hammerheart Records:



“Inner Flame”

“Sons Of The Serpent”

“Marrow Of The Soul”

“The Architect”

“Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom”

“Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer”

“The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)

"The Architect" Appearing in the middle of the currently predictable and monochrome metal scene, Totengott is formed by three experienced musicians with the aim to release the darkest songs that they are able to write and to claim the importance of evil and morbidity of compositions above technique and rawness above demonstration. Being a difficult band to be вЂњtaggedвЂќ, Totengott can be introduced as an Occult Metal trio with Doom/Death Metal influences but without leaving other genres aside such as Thrash, Gothic or Ambient. From a musical and philosophical perspective, the band drinks from sources like the heaviest side of Celtic Frost, the raw and epic side of Bathory, the atonality of Kryzstof Penderecki, the sonic gravity of Conan and the texture experimentation of early Pink Floyd. Beyond The Veil takes the best elements and lessons learnt from their first two albums and push them to the limit, Beyond The Veil is ambitious, dark and heavy.





+0 -0



просмотров: 121

