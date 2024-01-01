Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Музыканты JANE'S ADDICTION подрались на сцене 32
*Юбилейный тур IRON MAIDEN стартует в мае 25
*Drum-cam от PANTERA 22
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 22
*LINKIN PARK исполнили новую песню 17
*TED NUGENT ответил PEARL JAM 14
*Вокалист SEVENDUST: «Расизму в металле не место!» 14
*DEVIN TOWNSEND о воскрешении STRAPPING YOUNG LAD 11
*Видео полного выступления LINKIN PARK 10
*Соус от SLAYER 9
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Музыканты JANE'S ADDICTION подрались на сцене 32
*Юбилейный тур IRON MAIDEN стартует в мае 25
*Drum-cam от PANTERA 22
*Новое видео NIGHTWISH 22
*LINKIN PARK исполнили новую песню 17
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Gloria Perpetua

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA



zoom
The Rape Of Gaia, новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома The Darkside We Wanna Hide:

“Let There Be Darkness”
“Beyond The Darkness Portal” (feat. Luís Mariutti, Christian Passos, Raphael Dantas)
“Have You Forsaken The Cross? (feat. Marcelo Kalunga)
“Mothers Of Jerusalem”
“The Angels Are Calling” (feat. Vitor Veiga)
“The Rape Of Gaia” (feat. Guilherme Hirose)
“The Architect” (feat. Timo Tolkki, Vitor Veiga)
“The Key Of Life”
“The Way Of A Warrior” (feat. João Noleto)
“The Sick Cycle To The Death” (feat. Vitor Rodrigues)




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 76

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом