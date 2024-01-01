сегодня



Новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA



The Rape Of Gaia, новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома The Darkside We Wanna Hide:



“Let There Be Darkness”

“Beyond The Darkness Portal” (feat. Luís Mariutti, Christian Passos, Raphael Dantas)

“Have You Forsaken The Cross? (feat. Marcelo Kalunga)

“Mothers Of Jerusalem”

“The Angels Are Calling” (feat. Vitor Veiga)

“The Rape Of Gaia” (feat. Guilherme Hirose)

“The Architect” (feat. Timo Tolkki, Vitor Veiga)

“The Key Of Life”

“The Way Of A Warrior” (feat. João Noleto)

“The Sick Cycle To The Death” (feat. Vitor Rodrigues)







просмотров: 76

