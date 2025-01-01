Arts
Новости
*SLAYER сыграют BLACK SABBATH на финальном шоу BLACK SABBATH 243
*Новый альбом GARBAGE выйдет весной 47
*MIKE PORTNOY считает, что стал лучше как командный игрок пос... 40
*JIMMY PAGE против британского закона об ИИ 33
*Новое видео BEHEMOTH 25
*OZZY OSBOURNE пошёл в качалку 23
*Новый альбом PARADISE LOST выйдет осенью 23
*DIRKSCHNEIDER пытается в ACCEPT с вокалистом SAXON 19
*Вокалист RISE AGAINST: «Мы наблюдаем подъем радикальной идео... 19
*Басист TESLA: «Термин глэм меня бесил» 18
O <- TOP5 <-
*

Gloria Perpetua

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA



zoom
“The Key Of Life”, новое видео GLORIA PERPETUA, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома The Darkside We Wanna Hide:

“Let There Be Darkness”
“Beyond The Darkness Portal” (feat. Luís Mariutti, Christian Passos, Raphael Dantas)
“Have You Forsaken The Cross? (feat. Marcelo Kalunga)
“Mothers Of Jerusalem”
“The Angels Are Calling” (feat. Vitor Veiga)
“The Rape Of Gaia” (feat. Guilherme Hirose)
“The Architect” (feat. Timo Tolkki, Vitor Veiga)
“The Key Of Life”
“The Way Of A Warrior” (feat. João Noleto)
“The Sick Cycle To The Death” (feat. Vitor Rodrigues)




просмотров: 82

