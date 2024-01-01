Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*MIKE PORTNOY: «PANTERA сохранила металл в 90-е» 27
*Лидер KREATOR не считает, что гранж убил металл 20
*Новое видео DREAM THEATER 17
*MIKE PORTNOY о первом концерте с DREAM THEATER: «У меня мура... 16
*Сколько гитар у METALLICA в туре? 13
*Басист SYSTEM OF A DOWN: «Мы не ссорились!» 13
*ALICE COOPER: «Хард-рок вечен!» 12
*Басист JUDAS PRIEST об альбоме "Nostradamus" 12
*Будут ли CAVALERA перезаписывать еще альбомы SEPULTURA? 11
*Новый альбом ARCH ENEMY выйдет весной 11
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*MIKE PORTNOY: «PANTERA сохранила металл в 90-е» 27
*Лидер KREATOR не считает, что гранж убил металл 20
*Новое видео DREAM THEATER 17
*MIKE PORTNOY о первом концерте с DREAM THEATER: «У меня мура... 16
*Сколько гитар у METALLICA в туре? 13
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Edge of Sanity

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео EDGE OF SANITY



zoom
Century Media Records и InsideOutMusic объявляют о начале “Second Chapter” переизданий каталога Edge Of Sanity и Nightingale, которые прошли бережную переработку в руках Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Dissection). Выход переизданий намечен на декабрь/начало 2025 года:

Edge Of Sanity – The Spectral Sorrows (Reissue) Out December 6th, 2024 (CMR)
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 13-track bonus disc)
- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)
- Ltd. transp. petrol green LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)
- Ltd. clear LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de)
- Digital Album / Remaster 2024
- Digital Album / Remix 2024

Edge Of Sanity – Infernal (Reissue) выйдет 28 февраля
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 14-track bonus disc)
- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)
- Ltd. deep blood red LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)
- Ltd. apricot colored LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)
- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Edge Of Sanity – Elegy - Chapter I (Demos Comp.) выйдет 28 февраля:
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Feat. 23 demo tracks and 13-track remix bonus disc)
- Gatefold black 2LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)
- Ltd. Gatefold transp. coke bottle green 2LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)
- Digital Album / Remaster 2024 (23 tracks)
- Digital Album / Remix 2024 (13 tracks)

Nightingale – Invisible (Reissue) выйдет шестого декабря:
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 8 additional songs and 18-track bonus disc)
- Black LP (180g, unlimited)
- Ltd. transp. blue LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)
- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Nightingale – Alive Again (Re-issue) выйдет 28 февраля:
- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 4 additional songs and 16-track bonus disc)
- Black LP (180g, unlimited)
- Ltd. white LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)
- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Фрагмент из переиздания EDGE OF SANITY, композиция Darkday, доступна для прослушивания ниже.






Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 67

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2024 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом