20 ноя 2024



Новое видео EDGE OF SANITY



Century Media Records и InsideOutMusic объявляют о начале “Second Chapter” переизданий каталога Edge Of Sanity и Nightingale, которые прошли бережную переработку в руках Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Dissection). Выход переизданий намечен на декабрь/начало 2025 года:



Edge Of Sanity – The Spectral Sorrows (Reissue) Out December 6th, 2024 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 13-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. petrol green LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. clear LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

- Digital Album / Remix 2024



Edge Of Sanity – Infernal (Reissue) выйдет 28 февраля

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 14-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. deep blood red LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. apricot colored LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024



Edge Of Sanity – Elegy - Chapter I (Demos Comp.) выйдет 28 февраля:

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Feat. 23 demo tracks and 13-track remix bonus disc)

- Gatefold black 2LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. Gatefold transp. coke bottle green 2LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024 (23 tracks)

- Digital Album / Remix 2024 (13 tracks)



Nightingale – Invisible (Reissue) выйдет шестого декабря:

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 8 additional songs and 18-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. blue LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024



Nightingale – Alive Again (Re-issue) выйдет 28 февраля:

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 4 additional songs and 16-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. white LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024



Фрагмент из переиздания EDGE OF SANITY, композиция Jesus Cries, доступна для прослушивания ниже.







