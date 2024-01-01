сегодня



Бокс-сет GILLAN выйдет зимой



Ian Gillan сообщил о том, что 14 февраля состоится релиз 7CD-бокс-сета GILLAN: 1978-1982:



Disc One: The Japanese Album

"Street Theatre" (Instrumental)

"Secret Of the Dance"

"I'm Your Man"

"Dead Of Night"

"Fighting Man"

"Message In a Bottle"

"Not Weird Enough"

"Bringing Joanna Back"

"Abbey Of Thelema"

"Back In the Game"

"Vengeance"

"Move With the Times"

"Sleeping On the Job"

"Roller"



Disc Two: Mr Universe

"Second Sight"

"Secret Of the Dance"

"She Tears Me Down"

"Roller"

"Mr. Universe"

"Vengeance"

"Puget Sound"

"Dead Of Night"

"Message In a Bottle"

"Fighting Man"

"Smoke On the Water" - Live at Kingsway Studio

"Parliament Square" - Mr Universe Out Take



Disc Three: Glory Road

"Unchain Your Brain"

"Are You Sure?"

"Time And Again"

"No Easy Way"

"Sleeping On the Job"

"On The Rocks"

"If You Believe Me"

"Running, White Face, City Boy"

"Nervous"

"Handles On Her Hips" - B-side of "No Easy Way"

"I Might as Well Go Home (Mystic)" - B-side of "No Easy Way"

"Higher And Higher" - For Gillan Fans Only

"Your Mother Was Right" - For Gillan Fans Only



Disc Four: Future Shock

"Future Shock"

"Night Ride Out of Phoenix"

"(The Ballad Of) The Lusitania Express"

"No Laughing in Heaven"

"Sacre Bleu"

"New Orleans"

"Bite The Bullet"

"If I Sing Softly"

"Don’t Want the Truth"

"For Your Dreams"

"Trouble" - A-side

"Your Sister’s on My List" - B-side of "Trouble"

"Mutually Assured Destruction" - A-side

"The Maelstrom" - B-side of "Mutually Assured Destruction"

"Take A Hold of Yourself" - B-side of "New Orleans"

"One For the Road" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"

"Lucille" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"

"Bad News" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"



Disc Five: Double Trouble

"I’ll Rip Your Spine Out"

"Restless"

"Men Of War"

"Sunbeam"

"Nightmare"

"HadelyBop Bop"

"Life Goes On"

"Born To Kill"

"Spanish Guitar" - Flexipop magazine Dec 81



Disc Six: Double Trouble (Reading 29.8.81)

"No Laughing In Heaven"

"No Easy Way"

"Trouble"

"Mutually Assured Destruction"

"If You Believe Me"

"New Orleans"

"Bite The Bullet" - B-side of "Nightmare" / Reading 29.8.81

"On The Rocks" - B-side of "Restless" / Reading 29.8.81

"Mr. Universe" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80

"Vengeance" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80

"Smoke On the Water" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80



Disc Seven: Magic

"What’s The Matter"

"Bluesy Blue Sea"

"Caught In a Trap"

"Long Gone"

"Driving Me Wild"

"Demon Driver"

"Living A Lie"

"You’re So Right"

"Living For the City"

"Demon Driver" [reprise]

"Breaking Chains" - B-side of "Living for The City"

"Purple Sky" - B-side of "Living for The City" Pic Disc

"Fiji" - B-side of "Long Gone"

"Helter Skelter" - Album outtake, issued on first CD release 1988

"Smokestack Lightning" - Album outtake, issued on first CD release 1988

"South Africa" - A-side - Ian Gillan solo single 1988

"John" - B-side of "South Africa"

"South Africa" - Extended 12” version











