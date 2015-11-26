сегодня



Вышли ранние записи DEATH SS



Ранние записи итальянской группы DEATH SS были выпущены на двойных диска на Skol Records в следующих вариантах:



In Death of Steve Sylvester / Black Mass:



Disc 1 - In Death of Steve Sylvester

1. Vampire

2. Death

3. Black Mummy

4. Zombie

5. Werewolf

6. Terror

7. I Love the Death

8. The Hanged Ballad

9. Murder Angels

10. Come to the Sabbat

Disc 2 - Black Mass

1. Kings of Evil

2. Horrible Eyes

3. Cursed Mama

4. Buried Alive

5. Welcome to My Hell

6. Devil's Rage

7. In the Darkness

8. Black Mass

9. The Mandrake Root



The Story of Death SS - Early Demos & Live Recordings 1977-1984 / The Horned God of the Witches



Disc 1 - The Story of Death SS 1977-1984

1. Terror 07:15

2. Murder Angels 03:25

3. Horrible Eyes 06:05

4. Cursed Mama 04:25

5. Zombie (live) 06:25

6. Violet Ouverture 01:00

7. Chains of Death 06:20

8. Inquisitor 03:40

9. Schizophrenic 03:20

10. Black and Violet 04:55

11. The Bones and the Grave (Live) 07:00

53:50

Disc 2 - The Horned God of the Witches

1. Terror

2. Zombie

3. Black Mummy

4. Horrible Eyes

5. Cursed Mama

6. The Hanged Ballad

7. Murder Angels

8. The Night of the Witch

9. Profanation

10. Spiritual Seance

11. Black and Violet

12. Chains of Death

13. Buried Alive

14. Agreement with the Devil



Heavy Demons / The Cursed Concert



Disc 1

1. Walpurgisnacht 02:21

2. Where Have You Gone? 03:32

3. Heavy Demons 04:07

4. Family Vault 05:24

5. Lilith 04:26

6. Peace of Mind 03:39

7. Way to Power 05:09

8. Baphomet 04:48

9. Inquisitor 04:48

10. Templar's Revenge 04:49

11. All Souls' Day 04:53

12. Sorcerous Valley (Back to the Real) 04:02

51:58

Disc 2

1. Ave Satani (Jerry Goldsmith cover) / Peace of Mind 06:22

2. Horrible Eyes 04:12

3. Cursed Mama 02:57

4. Lilith 03:50

5. Vampire 05:00

6. Guitar Solos 02:50

7. Family Vault 04:05

8. Terror 06:15

9. Baphomet 04:24

10. The Inquisitor 04:11

11. Templar's Revenge 03:56

12. Drum Solo / Where Have You Gone? 04:55

13. Heavy Demons 03:33

14. Kings of Evil 03:44

01:00:14



The Evil Singles - 1982 / 1997



Disc 1

1. Chains of Death 06:18

2. Inquisitor 03:43

3. Schizophrenic (live) 03:23

4. Vampire 05:42

5. In Ancient Days (Black Widow cover) 06:16

6. Come to the Sabbath (live) (Black Widow cover) 04:34

7. In the Darkness 05:04

8. The Mandrake Root 03:24

9. Kings of Evil (extended) 04:34

10. Gethsemane (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Tim Rice cover) 05:54

11. Murder Angels (live) 05:32

12. Heavy Demons 04:07

13. Baphomet 04:50

14. Where Have You Gone 03:31

15. Death Walks Behind You (Atomic Rooster cover) 04:15

01:11:07

Disc 2

1. Where Have You Gone (remix) 04:06

2. Horrible Eyes (live) 05:25

3. Straight to Hell 03:13

4. Heavy Demons (1992) 04:37

5. Futilist's Lament (High Tide cover) 04:17

6. Baphomet (live) 04:29

7. Chains of Death (1996) 05:29

8. Black and Violet (1996) 04:52

9. Come to the Sabbath (Black Widow cover) 05:29

10. Ave Satani (Jerry Goldsmith cover) 03:25

11. Guardian Angel 04:32

12. Tempting Devil 05:43

13. Baron Samedi (single edit) 05:53

14. The Book of the Law 06:15

15. Magick 05:23

01:13:08







