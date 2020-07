сегодня



Кавер-версия RAMONES от SUPERSUCKERS



SUPERSUCKERS опубликовали собственное прочтение композиции RAMONES "I Believe In Miracles".





19, 2014, a historic moment happened onstage in Seattle, Washington when iconic punk band SUPERSUCKERS played the final, sold-out show on their North American tour. For the encore, they covered the RAMONES' "I Believe In Miracles". Already an important moment since lead singer Eddie Spaghetti was diagnosed with throat cancer and surgery was imminent, but it was became even more significant when PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder joined the band onstage with Blind Marky Feltchtone (ZEKE) to perform "I Believe In Miracles". It premiered yesterday on Flood magazine and is released today via iTunes and Spotify.









19, 2014, a historic moment happened onstage in Seattle, Washington when iconic punk band SUPERSUCKERS played the final, sold-out show on their North American tour. For the encore, they covered the RAMONES' "I Believe In Miracles". Already an important moment since lead singer Eddie Spaghetti was diagnosed with throat cancer and surgery was imminent, but it was became even more significant when PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder joined the band onstage with Blind Marky Feltchtone (ZEKE) to perform "I Believe In Miracles". It premiered yesterday on Flood magazine and is released today via iTunes and Spotify.





+0 -0



просмотров: 81