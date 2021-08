сегодня



Сборник GENESIS выйдет осенью



Семнадцатого сентября на двойном CD и четырех винилах состоится релиз сборника GENESIS The Last Domino?



CD 1



"Dukes End"

"Turn It On Again"

"Mama"

"Land Of Confusion"

"Home By The Sea"

"Second Home By The Sea"

"Fading Lights"

"The Cinema Show"

"Afterglow"

"Hold On My Heart"

"Jesus He Knows Me"

"That's All"

"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"

"In Too Deep"

"Follow You Follow Me"



CD 2



"Duchess"

"No Son Of Mine"

"Firth Of Fifth"

"I Know What I Like"

"Domino Medley"

"Throwing It All Away"

"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"

"Invisible Touch"

"I Can’t Dance"

"Dancing With The Moonlight Knight"

"Carpet Crawlers"

"Abacab"



The Last Domino? 4 LP Set:



LP 1



"Dukes End"

"Turn It On Again"

"Mama"

"Land Of Confusion"

"Home By The Sea"

"Second Home By The Sea"

"Fading Lights"



LP 2



"The Cinema Show"

"Afterglow"

"Hold On My Heart"

"Jesus He Knows Me"

"That's All"

"The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway"

"In Too Deep"

"Follow You Follow Me"



LP 3



"Duchess"

"No Son Of Mine"

"Firth Of Fifth"

"I Know What I Like"

"Domino Medley"

"Throwing It All Away"



LP 4



"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"

"Invisible Touch"

"I Can’t Dance"

"Dancing With The Moonlight Knight"

"Carpet Crawlers"

"Abacab"







