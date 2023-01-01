Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*WOLF HOFFMANN считает забавным, что UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER продол... 196
*SABATON — новая жертва культуры отмены? 47
*Новое видео VICTOR SMOLSKI 34
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY — об отношениях с DOYLE'ом 32
*KERRY KING был в ярости от того, что SLAYER прекратили суще... 27
*Лидер BEHEMOTH: «99 % современных металл-альбомов звучат роб... 24
*Барабанщик CANNIBAL CORPSE: «Corpsegrinder во всем лучше Bar... 22
*Новый альбом CATTLE DECAPITATION выйдет весной 19
*Новый альбом OBITUARY доступен для прослушивания 17
*Умер Джефф Бек 17
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*WOLF HOFFMANN считает забавным, что UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER продол... 196
*SABATON — новая жертва культуры отмены? 47
*Новое видео VICTOR SMOLSKI 34
*Вокалистка ARCH ENEMY — об отношениях с DOYLE'ом 32
*KERRY KING был в ярости от того, что SLAYER прекратили суще... 27
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Genesis

*



15 янв 2023 : 		 Новый релиз GENESIS выйдет весной

22 ноя 2021 : 		 Барабанщик ANTHRAX всплакнул на концерте GENESIS

1 авг 2021 : 		 Сборник GENESIS выйдет осенью

29 апр 2021 : 		 GENESIS едут в тур

21 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

12 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

4 май 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

29 апр 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

20 апр 2020 : 		 Концерты GENESIS онлайн!

5 мар 2020 : 		 GENESIS воссоединяются для тура

4 май 2018 : 		 Фотокнига GENESIS выйдет летом

14 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео бывшего вокалиста GENESIS

6 авг 2016 : 		 Бывший вокалист GENESIS выпускает сольный альбом

9 май 2016 : 		 Музыканты YES, KING CRIMSON, ASIA, HAWKWIND, URIAH HEEP на новом трибьюте GENESIS

29 май 2015 : 		 Клавишник GENESIS выпустит бокс-сет

20 мар 2015 : 		 Бывший вокалист GENESIS выпустит бокс-сет

31 янв 2015 : 		 Гитарист GENESIS советует на надеяться на реюнион команды

18 ноя 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового документального фильма GENESIS

3 ноя 2014 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD GENESIS

19 окт 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового документального фильма GENESIS

9 сен 2014 : 		 Новый концертный релиз GENESIS выйдет в ноябре

3 сен 2014 : 		 Антология GENESIS выйдет в сентябре

10 дек 2013 : 		 PHIL COLLINS раздумывает о возвращении на сцену — возможно, даже с GENESIS

29 сен 2010 : 		 PHIL COLLINS - "GENESIS больше нет"

10 ноя 2006 : 		 GENESIS объединятся с Phil'ом Collins'ом для ссовместного турне

24 апр 2006 : 		 Слухи о реюнионе GENESIS
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новый релиз GENESIS выйдет весной



zoom
Третьего марта впервые на виниле будут выпущены записи GENESIS "BBC Broadcasts" — всего 24 композиции. Также будет релиз и на пяти CD с 53 треками.

Трек-лист:

CD1    


"Shepherd" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Pacidy" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Let Us Now Make Love" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Fountain Of Salmacis" - Paris 1972
"Musical Box" - Paris 1972
"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972             
"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel sept 1972                     
"Harold The Barrel" - Peel sept 1972
"Twilight Alehouse" - Peel sept 1972


"Watcher of the Skies" - In Concert 1975


CD2


"Squonk" - Knebworth 1978
"Burning Rope" - Knebworth 1978
"Dance On A Volcano" - Knebworth 1978
"Drum Duet" - Knebworth 1978
"Los Endos" - Knebworth 1978
"Deep In The Motherlode" - Lyceum 1980
"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980
"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980
"One For The Vine" - Lyceum 1980
"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980
"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980
"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980
"Turn it On Again" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980            


CD 3


"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980
"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980
"Ripples" - Lyceum 1980
"In The Cage" - Lyceum 1980
"The Raven" - Lyceum 1980            
"Afterglow" - Lyceum 1980
"Follow You, Follow Me" - Lyceum 1980
"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980
"The Knife" - Lyceum 1980
"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"Domino" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)


CD 4


"That’s All" - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"The Brazilian" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Second Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Invisible Touch" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Drum Duet" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Los Endos" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Not About Us" - NEC 1998              
"Dividing Line" - NEC 1998


CD5


"No Son of Mine" - Knebworth 1992
"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth 1992
"Old Medley" - Knebworth 1992
"Fading Lights" - Knebworth 1992
"Hold On My Heart" - Knebworth 1992
"I Can’t Dance" - Knebworth 1992





3LP Set (all tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated. All tracks previously unreleased on vinyl)


Side 1


"Musical Box" - Paris 1972
"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972             
"Harold The Barrel" - Peel Sept 1972


Side 2


"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel Sept 1972                       "Watcher Of The Skies" - In Concert 1975
"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980
"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980


Side 3


"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980
"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980
"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980            


Side 4


"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980
"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980
"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980


Side 5


"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"That’s All" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Second Home" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)


Side 6


"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"No Son Of Mine" - Knebworth
"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth

GENESIS - BBC Broadcasts CD / Vinyl Collection Featuring Unreleased Material To Be Released In March; Now Available For Pre-Order




Like!+1Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 235

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом