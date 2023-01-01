Новый релиз GENESIS выйдет весной

Третьего марта впервые на виниле будут выпущены записи GENESIS "BBC Broadcasts" — всего 24 композиции. Также будет релиз и на пяти CD с 53 треками.
Трек-лист:
CD1
"Shepherd" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Pacidy" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Let Us Now Make Love" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Fountain Of Salmacis" - Paris 1972
"Musical Box" - Paris 1972
"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972
"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel sept 1972
"Harold The Barrel" - Peel sept 1972
"Twilight Alehouse" - Peel sept 1972
"Watcher of the Skies" - In Concert 1975
CD2
"Squonk" - Knebworth 1978
"Burning Rope" - Knebworth 1978
"Dance On A Volcano" - Knebworth 1978
"Drum Duet" - Knebworth 1978
"Los Endos" - Knebworth 1978
"Deep In The Motherlode" - Lyceum 1980
"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980
"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980
"One For The Vine" - Lyceum 1980
"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980
"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980
"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980
"Turn it On Again" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980
"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980
CD 3
"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980
"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980
"Ripples" - Lyceum 1980
"In The Cage" - Lyceum 1980
"The Raven" - Lyceum 1980
"Afterglow" - Lyceum 1980
"Follow You, Follow Me" - Lyceum 1980
"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980
"The Knife" - Lyceum 1980
"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"Domino" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
CD 4
"That’s All" - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"The Brazilian" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Second Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Invisible Touch" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Drum Duet" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Los Endos" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Not About Us" - NEC 1998
"Dividing Line" - NEC 1998
CD5
"No Son of Mine" - Knebworth 1992
"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth 1992
"Old Medley" - Knebworth 1992
"Fading Lights" - Knebworth 1992
"Hold On My Heart" - Knebworth 1992
"I Can’t Dance" - Knebworth 1992
3LP Set (all tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated. All tracks previously unreleased on vinyl)
Side 1
"Musical Box" - Paris 1972
"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)
"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972
"Harold The Barrel" - Peel Sept 1972
Side 2
"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel Sept 1972 "Watcher Of The Skies" - In Concert 1975
"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980
"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980
"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980
"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980
"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980
Side 5
"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"That’s All" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"Second Home" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
Side 6
"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)
"No Son Of Mine" - Knebworth
"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет