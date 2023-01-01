сегодня



Новый релиз GENESIS выйдет весной



Третьего марта впервые на виниле будут выпущены записи GENESIS "BBC Broadcasts" — всего 24 композиции. Также будет релиз и на пяти CD с 53 треками.



Трек-лист:



CD1





"Shepherd" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Pacidy" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Let Us Now Make Love" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Fountain Of Salmacis" - Paris 1972

"Musical Box" - Paris 1972

"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972

"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel sept 1972

"Harold The Barrel" - Peel sept 1972

"Twilight Alehouse" - Peel sept 1972





"Watcher of the Skies" - In Concert 1975





CD2





"Squonk" - Knebworth 1978

"Burning Rope" - Knebworth 1978

"Dance On A Volcano" - Knebworth 1978

"Drum Duet" - Knebworth 1978

"Los Endos" - Knebworth 1978

"Deep In The Motherlode" - Lyceum 1980

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980

"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980

"One For The Vine" - Lyceum 1980

"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980

"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980

"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980

"Turn it On Again" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980





CD 3





"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980

"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980

"Ripples" - Lyceum 1980

"In The Cage" - Lyceum 1980

"The Raven" - Lyceum 1980

"Afterglow" - Lyceum 1980

"Follow You, Follow Me" - Lyceum 1980

"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980

"The Knife" - Lyceum 1980

"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"Domino" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)





CD 4





"That’s All" - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"The Brazilian" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Second Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Invisible Touch" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Drum Duet" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Los Endos" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Not About Us" - NEC 1998

"Dividing Line" - NEC 1998





CD5





"No Son of Mine" - Knebworth 1992

"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth 1992

"Old Medley" - Knebworth 1992

"Fading Lights" - Knebworth 1992

"Hold On My Heart" - Knebworth 1992

"I Can’t Dance" - Knebworth 1992











3LP Set (all tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated. All tracks previously unreleased on vinyl)





Side 1





"Musical Box" - Paris 1972

"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972

"Harold The Barrel" - Peel Sept 1972





Side 2





"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel Sept 1972 "Watcher Of The Skies" - In Concert 1975

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980

"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980





Side 3





"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980

"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980

"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980





Side 4





"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980

"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980

"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980





Side 5





"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"That’s All" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Second Home" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)





Side 6





"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"No Son Of Mine" - Knebworth

"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth







+1 -0



просмотров: 235

