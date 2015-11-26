сегодня



Новое видео MONOLORD



"The Weary", новое видео группы MONOLORD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Your Time To Shine", выходящего 29 октября на Relapse Records в следующих вариантах:



Deluxe versions (available exclusively via Relapse.com):



· Deluxe mail order version (white, brown and olive green merge with splatter including a specially designed stand up church cutout display piece, and a high-quality Zippo lighter with screen print. 100 available)

· Deluxe mail order version (100 available – highlighter yellow/orange krush/highlighter yellow three color striped with splatter including a specially designed stand up church cutout display piece, and a high-quality Zippo lighter with screen print. 100 available)

· Deluxe mail order version (butterfly with splatter – 200 available)



Relapse.com exclusives:



· Grey inside clear with rainbow splatter – 300 available

· Yellow and mustard merge – 500 available

· Milky clear with brown, mustard and orange splatter – 500 available



Monolord.com exclusive:



· Olive green – 100 available



Retail exclusives:



· Mustard yellow – 200 available via Rough Trade UK

· Milky clear – 200 available, Swedish indie record store exclusive

· Grey – 300 available, UK indie record store exclusive

· Brown – 300 available, German indie record store exclusive

· Neon Orange – 500 available, North American indie record store exclusive



Трек-лист:



"The Weary"

"To Each Their Own"

"I’ll Be Damned"

"Your Time To Shine"

"The Siren Of Yersinia"

