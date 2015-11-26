|
Новое видео MONOLORD
"The Weary", новое видео группы MONOLORD, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Your Time To Shine", выходящего 29 октября на Relapse Records в следующих вариантах:
Deluxe versions (available exclusively via Relapse.com):
· Deluxe mail order version (white, brown and olive green merge with splatter including a specially designed stand up church cutout display piece, and a high-quality Zippo lighter with screen print. 100 available)
· Deluxe mail order version (100 available – highlighter yellow/orange krush/highlighter yellow three color striped with splatter including a specially designed stand up church cutout display piece, and a high-quality Zippo lighter with screen print. 100 available)
· Deluxe mail order version (butterfly with splatter – 200 available)
Relapse.com exclusives:
· Grey inside clear with rainbow splatter – 300 available
· Yellow and mustard merge – 500 available
· Milky clear with brown, mustard and orange splatter – 500 available
Monolord.com exclusive:
· Olive green – 100 available
Retail exclusives:
· Mustard yellow – 200 available via Rough Trade UK
· Milky clear – 200 available, Swedish indie record store exclusive
· Grey – 300 available, UK indie record store exclusive
· Brown – 300 available, German indie record store exclusive
· Neon Orange – 500 available, North American indie record store exclusive
Трек-лист:
"The Weary"
"To Each Their Own"
"I’ll Be Damned"
"Your Time To Shine"
"The Siren Of Yersinia"
