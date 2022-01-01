Arts
Новости
Mark Lanegan

сегодня

Музыканты почтили память Марка Ланегана



Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN), Tad Doyle (TAD), гитарист LAMB OF GOD Mark Morton, басист SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Todd Kerns и другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Марка Ланегана, скончавшегося 22 февраля в возрасте 57 лет.

23 фев 2022, 21:33
RIP

Ps. И вновь мобильная версия отвратительно себя показала, даже контент из твитов не подгружается нормально


1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
