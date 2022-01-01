Музыканты почтили память Марка Ланегана

Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN), Tad Doyle (TAD), гитарист LAMB OF GOD Mark Morton, басист SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Todd Kerns и другие музыканты отреагировали на известие о смерти Марка Ланегана, скончавшегося 22 февраля в возрасте 57 лет.
I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.
He was absolutely brilliant.
Godspeed my friend. ?
Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad ?
Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC
