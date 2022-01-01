сегодня



Новая песня THE PROG COLLECTIVE



“House Of The Rising Sun”, новая песня группы THE PROG COLLECTIVE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома Songs We Were Taught, выход которого запланирован на первое июля:



"The Sound Of Silence" - Jon Davison (Yes) & Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia)

"Year Of The Cat" - Billy Sherwood (Yes/Circa) & David Sancious (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band)

"House Of The Rising Sun" - David Clayton-Thomas (Blood Sweat & Tears) & Steve Hillage (Gong)

"In The Land Of Grey And Pink" - Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses)

"Summer Breeze" - Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings) & Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs)

"Fire And Rain" - Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) & Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

"The Weight" - Rod Argent (The Zombies) & Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (The Doobie Brothers)

"Wild World" - Rosalie Cunningham (Ipso Facto) & Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues)

"It's Too Late" - Candice Night (Blackmore's Night) & Dweezil Zappa

"The Times They Are A-Changin'" - Martin Turner (Wishbone Ash) & Jerry Goodman (The Flock)







