Íîâîñòè
Ëèäåð BEHEMOTH: «ß ëþáëþ æåíùèí» 43
Ôðîíòìåí METALLICA ðàçâîäèòñÿ ñ æåíîé ïîñëå 25 ëåò áðàêà 26
Âîêàëèñò MOONSPELL: «ß íè î ÷¸ì íå æàëåþ» 22
Âîêàëèñòêà ARCH ENEMY: «Äà áûòü âåãàíîì â òóðå — êàê äâà ïàë... 16
Áûâøèé áàñèñò MEGADETH: «Òû ïîíèìàåøü, êòî òâîè äðóçüÿ, à êò... 14
*MICHAEL SWEET îäîáðÿåò âûáîð êàíäèäàòîâ â PANTERA 2023 13
*Ïîñêð¸áûø TOMMY LEE 12
*Ëèäåð ANTHRAX îáåùàåò àãðåññèâíîå çâó÷àíèå 12
*DAVID ELLEFSON — î òóðå ñ áûâøèìè ó÷àñòíèêàìè MEGADETH: «Ýòî... 11
*Ïðîôåññèîíàëüíîå âèäåî ñ âûñòóïëåíèÿ BEHEMOTH 10
*

Andy McCoy

*
| - |

|||| ñåãîäíÿ

NIKKI SIXX: «ANDY MCCOY ïðîñòî ïûòàåòñÿ ïðîäàòü êíèãó èëè òóð»



zoom
NIKKI SIXX îòðåàãèðîâàë íà âûïàäû ANDY MCCOY'ÿ, êîòîðûå òîò ñäåëàë îòíîñèòåëüíî íåäàâíî:

«Andy Mcoy ðàçãëàãîëüñòâóåò î òîì, ÷òî ÿ íèêîãäà íå áëàãîäàðèë åãî çà ñïàñåíèå ìîåé æèçíè ïîñëå ãåðîèíîâîãî http://overdose. Ýòî ïðàâäà. ß òàêæå íèêîãäà íå áëàãîäàðèë åãî çà òî, ÷òî îí äîñòàë ìíå íàðêîòèêè âî âðåìÿ ìîåé ñìåðòåëüíîé çàâèñèìîñòè òîé íî÷üþ... ß ïîíèìàþ, îí ïðîñòî ïûòàåòñÿ ïðîäàòü êíèãó, àëüáîì èëè êëóáíûé òóð...»

Andy Mcoy has been on a rant saying I never thanked him for saving my life after a heroin https://t.co/dCE0SUAcAPâ€™s true.I also never thanked him for getting me the drugâ€™s during my deadly addiction that night..I get it, heâ€™s just trying to sell a book ,a album or club tourâ€¦



Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!ðŸ˜‚






ïðîñìîòðîâ: 185

