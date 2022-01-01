NIKKI SIXX: «ANDY MCCOY ïðîñòî ïûòàåòñÿ ïðîäàòü êíèãó èëè òóð»

Andy Mcoy has been on a rant saying I never thanked him for saving my life after a heroin https://t.co/dCE0SUAcAPâ€™s true.I also never thanked him for getting me the drugâ€™s during my deadly addiction that night..I get it, heâ€™s just trying to sell a book ,a album or club tourâ€¦
Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!ðŸ˜‚
Âû ìîæåòå çàðåãèñòðèðîâàòüñÿ íà ñàéòå èëè çàëîãèíèòüñÿ ÷åðåç ñîöèàëüíûå ñåòè (èêîíêè ââåðõó ñàéòà).
Ñîîáùåíèé íåò