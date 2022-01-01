сегодня



Новый ЕР VIS MYSTICA выйдет зимой



VIS MYSTICA выпустят новый ЕР, получивший название "Celestial Wisdom", второго декабря на Dark Star Records.



Трек-лист:



"Whispering Winds Of Fate" (feat. Jonas Heidgert - Dragonland)

"Legacy Of The Builders" (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus and Ty Christian - Lords of the Trident)

"The Plains Of Silence"

"Lux Et Veritas" (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus)

"Beyond The Gates Of Fury"



Бонус-треки:



"The Plains Of Silence" (2020 Demo feat. Jesse Isadore)

"Introitus" (2016 Demo)

"Secrets Of The Maps" (2016 Instrumental Demo)







