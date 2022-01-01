Новый ЕР VIS MYSTICA выйдет зимой

VIS MYSTICA выпустят новый ЕР, получивший название "Celestial Wisdom", второго декабря на Dark Star Records.
Трек-лист:
"Whispering Winds Of Fate" (feat. Jonas Heidgert - Dragonland)
"Legacy Of The Builders" (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus and Ty Christian - Lords of the Trident)
"The Plains Of Silence"
"Lux Et Veritas" (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus)
"Beyond The Gates Of Fury"
Бонус-треки:
"The Plains Of Silence" (2020 Demo feat. Jesse Isadore)
"Introitus" (2016 Demo)
"Secrets Of The Maps" (2016 Instrumental Demo)
